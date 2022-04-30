ECS Romania T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 29 (Updated)

The ECS Romania T10 League 2022 has reached the business end, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, April 30. The eliminator will be followed by two qualifiers and the title decider.

Baneasa finished atop the Romania T10 League 2022 points table with 13 points to their credit. They will face Bucharest Gladiators, who garnered 10 points in the league phase, in Qualifier 1.

United and Cluj were placed third and fourth in the standings, with eight and six points respectively. The two sides will cross swords against each other in the eliminator.

ACCB brought up the rear of the Romania T10 League 2022 points table. They managed just three points in the league phase and were eliminated from the tournament.

The following are the final team standings after the league stage of the ECS Romania T10 League 2022:

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

United's Ramesh Satheesan is still the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He smashed 261 runs in the league phase of the tournament, with 70 being his highest score. Satheesan's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 219.32 and are studded with 23 fours and 22 sixes.

Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz has climbed to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 216 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 47. Moiz has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 207.69, with the help of 15 boundaries and 19 sixes.

Cluj's Nishant Devre is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Romania T10 League 2022. He has amassed 206 runs in eight matches, with 69 being his best effort. Devre has an excellent strike rate of 212.37 and has struck 14 fours and 17 maximums.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Baneasa's Ijaz Hussain (192) and Mahesh Ranathunga (89), Cluj's Vasu Saini (136), Satwik Nadigotla (121) and Gaurav Mishra (100), Bucharest Gladiators' Manmeet Koli (125) and Muhammad Mashal (109), and United's Rohit Kumar (99) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Romania T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Bucharest Gladiators' Muhammad Moiz, with 14 scalps to his credit, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the ECS Romania T10 League 2022. He has 3/9 as his best performance and has an impressive economy rate of 7.12.

Moiz's teammates Muhammad Mashal and Manmeet Koli have accounted for 10 wickets apiece thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Mashal has 3/18 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 8.33 runs per over. Koli, who has 3/16 as his best returns, has a marginally higher economy rate of 8.35.

Other than Moiz, Mashal and Koli, Bucharest Gladiators' Waqas Ahmed (9), Baneasa's Perminder Singh (9), Ijaz Hussain (9) and Joby Charly (7), United's Aftab Kayani (9), Zaid Khalil (7), Rajesh Kumar (7) and Ramesh Satheesan (7), and Cluj's Ravi Athapaththu (9), Vasu Saini (6) and Nishant Devre (6) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

