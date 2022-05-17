ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 16 (Updated)

The ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 saw its first day of action on May 16, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

Linkoping and Alby Zalmi occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. Both sides have four points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Stockholm Titans are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against Botkyrka on Tuesday.

Botkyrka and Indiska are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. Both teams lost the two matches apiece they played on Monday and are yet to open their accounts.

The following are the Group A team standings after the opening day of matches in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022:

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Indiska's Tanzim Thobhani is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has amassed 58 runs in two matches, with a top score of 31. Thobhani has a decent strike rate of 148.71 and has struck eight fours.

Alby Zalmi's Zia Alozai is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 56 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 43 being the highest individual score on Day 1. Alozai's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 193.10 and are studded with three fours and five maximums.

Botkyrka's Shani Khawaja occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 53 runs in two knocks, with 34 being his best effort. Khawaja has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 132.50, with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Linkoping's Kamran Rashid, with five scalps to his credit, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has 3/10 as his best performance and an exceptional economy rate of 4.75.

Alby Zalmi's Azam Khalil, who has accounted for four dismissals, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/7 as his best returns and has conceded an average of just 5.00 runs per over.

Alby Zalmi's Zia Alozai is among two bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the first day of the tournament. Alozai, who has 2/13 as his best effort, is placed third on the wicket-takers list due to his impressive economy rate of 6.00.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh