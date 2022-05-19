ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 18 (Updated)

The ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 saw its third day of action on May 18, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A games are scheduled for Thursday, May 19.

Alby Zalmi continue to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. They have emerged victorious in all six of their matches thus far and have 12 points to their name.

Linkoping and Botkyrka are placed second and third in the Group A standings. Both sides have 50 percent records and have six and four points in their respective kitties.

Stockholm Titans and Indiska are at the foot of the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. While the former have registered one win to date, the latter are still searching for their first points.

The following are the Group A team standings after the third day of matches in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022:

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Linkoping's Roohul Halim has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has amassed 133 runs in six matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 51. Halim has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 172.72, with the help of 15 fours and seven sixes.

Alby Zalmi's Azam Khalil is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 121 runs so far, with an unbeaten 42 being his best effort. Khalil has an excellent strike rate of 180.59 and has struck 11 fours and seven maximums.

Botkyrka's Shani Khawaja has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 101 runs in four knocks, with 34 being his highest score. Khawaja's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 142.25 and are studded with nine fours and five sixes.

Apart from Halim and Khawaja, Stockholm Titans' Raja Yenugula (80) and Siva Lingam (49), Linkoping's Ankit Naik (68) and Adeel Asghar (49), Botkyrka's Zeeshan Mahmood (64), and Indiska's Tanzim Thobhani (58) and Sachin Sharma (50) are the highest run-scorers of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Alby Zalmi's Azam Khalil, with eight scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has 3/7 as his best performance and an excellent economy rate of 5.58.

The Linkoping duo of Kamran Rashid and Saberali Syed have picked up seven wickets apiece thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Rashid has 3/10 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy rate of 4.88. Syed, who has 3/22 as his best spell, has conceded an average of 9.00 runs per over.

Other than Rashid and Syed, Linkoping's Asad Javed (6) and Naveed Akbar (4), Botkyrka's Tahir Tarar (5), Zeeshan Mahmood (5) and Osama Qureshi (4), Stockholm Titans' Raja Yenugula (5) and Gopalakrishnan Parthasarathi (4), and Indiska's Sanjay Sareen (5) and Sachin Sharma (3) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

