ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 17 (Updated)

The ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 saw its second day of action on May 17, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

Alby Zalmi are perched atop the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. They have won all four of their matches to date and have eight points to their credit.

Linkoping and Botkyrka follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. The two sides have garnered four points apiece thus far, with the former having a better net run rate.

Indiska and Stockholm Titans bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. Both sides have suffered reversals in the two games apiece they have played and are yet to open their accounts.

The following are the Group A team standings after the second day of matches in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022:

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Botkyrka's Shani Khawaja has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 101 runs in four innings, with 34 being his highest score. Khawaja's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 142.25 and are studded with nine fours and five sixes.

Alby Zalmi's Azam Khalil has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 74 runs to date, with a top score of 34. Khalil has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 200.00, with the help of five fours and six maximums.

Botkyrka's Zeeshan Mahmood is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has amassed 64 runs in four games, with 48 being his best effort. Mahmood has a strike rate of 145.45 and has struck four boundaries and as many sixes.

Apart from those three, Linkoping's Roohul Halim (63), Ankit Naik (55) and Adeel Asghar (49) and Indiska's Tanzim Thobhani (58) lead the charts for their respective teams. Alby Zalmi's Zia Alozai (56) and Rahel Khan (55), and Stockholm Titans' Siva Lingam (49) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Alby Zalmi's Azam Khalil and Linkoping's Saberali Syed are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. Both bowlers have picked up seven wickets, with the former being more economical.

Khalil's 3/7 are the best figures in this edition of the tournament and he has an exceptional economy rate of 4.50. Syed has 3/22 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 9.00 runs per over.

The Linkoping duo of Kamran Rashid and Asad Javed have snared six wickets apiece thus far. Rashid, who has 3/10 as his best spell, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior economy rate of 4.25.

Other than the four aforementioned bowlers, Linkoping's Naveed Akbar (4) and Stockholm Titans' Raja Yenugula (3) and Gopalakrishnan Parthasarathi (2) have excelled for their sides. Alby Zalmi's Zia Alozai (3), and Indiska's Sanjay Kumar Sareen (2) and Sachin Sharma (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

