ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 19 (Updated)

The ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 saw the penultimate day of Group A action on May 19, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group A matches are scheduled for Friday, May 20.

Alby Zalmi continue to be perched atop the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. They have won all six of their games to date and have 12 points to their credit.

Linkoping and Botkyrka follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. While the former finished their league phase engagements with eight points, the latter have six points to their name.

Indiska and Stockholm Titans bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. They have garnered four and two points respectively thus far.

The following are the Group A team standings after the fourth day of matches in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022:

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Linkoping's Roohul Halim continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 165 runs in seven innings, with an unbeaten 51 being his highest score. Halim has an impressive strike rate of 155.66 and has struck 16 fours and 10 sixes.

Botkyrka's Shani Khawaja has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 155 runs to date, with a top score of 38. Khawaja's runs have come at a strike rate of 158.16 and are studded with 14 fours and nine maximums.

Alby Zalmi's Azam Khalil is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has smashed 121 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 42 being his best effort. Khalil has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 180.59, with the help of 11 boundaries and seven sixes.

Apart from Khawaja and Khalil, Botkyrka's Zeeshan Mahmood (111) and Imran Merchant (65), Stockholm Titans' Raja Yenugula (105) and Madhava Tigulla (84), Indiska's Sachin Sharma (97), Arijit Ghosh (87) and Tanzim Thobhani (75), and Alby Zalmi's Ismaeel Zia (71) and Zia Alozai (56) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Linkoping's Kamran Rashid, with 11 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has 3/10 as his best returns and an excellent economy rate of 5.36.

Rashid's teammate Saberali Syed, who has accounted for nine dismissals, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/22 as his best effort and an acceptable economy rate of 9.08.

Alby Zalmi's Azam Khalil, who has picked up eight wickets, has slipped to third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has 3/7 as his best performance and has conceded an average of just 5.58 runs per over.

Other than Khalil, Stockholm Titans' Raja Yenugula (7), Ganesh Jasud (5) and Gopalakrishnan Parthasarathi (4), Botkyrka's Tahir Tarar (6), Osama Qureshi (5) and Zeeshan Mahmood (5), Indiska's Sanjay Sareen (6), Gurvinder Singh (4), Sachin Sharma (4) and Tanzim Thobhani (4), and Alby Zalmi's Javid Dawoodzai (3), Zia Alozai (3) and Qudratullah Mir Afzal (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

