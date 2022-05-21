ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 20 (Updated)

The ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 saw the concluding day of Group A action on May 20, with the final four matches played on the day. The first four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

Alby Zalmi finished atop the Group A points table of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. They boast an all-win record in the league phase and have 16 points in their kitty.

Botkyrka and Linkoping garnered 10 and eight points respectively in the group stage. The two teams also qualified for the quarterfinals from Group A along with the table-toppers.

Indiska pipped the Stockholm Titans for the final last-eight berth from Group A. While the former registered two wins in the league phase, the latter emerged triumphant in only one encounter.

The following are the final Group A standings in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022:

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Botkyrka's Shani Khawaja has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022. He amassed 185 runs in the league phase, with 38 being his best effort. Khawaja has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 156.78, with the help of 15 fours and 11 sixes.

Linkoping's Roohul Halim has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 165 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 51. Halim's runs have come at a strike rate of 155.66 and are studded with 16 fours and 10 maximums.

Botkyrka's Zeeshan Mahmood is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has smashed 159 runs in eight matches, with 48 being his highest score. Mahmood has an excellent strike rate of 167.36 and has struck 12 boundaries and nine sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Linkoping's Kamran Rashid, with 11 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Stockholm T10 League 2022. He has 3/10 as his best performance and an exceptional economy rate of 5.36.

Stockholm Titans' Raja Yenugula, who has dismissed 10 opposition batters, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/11 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 8.07 runs per over.

Indiska's Gurvinder Singh is among three bowlers who have picked up nine wickets apiece in the Stockholm T10 League 2022 thus far. Singh, who has 3/4 as his best effort, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list due to his slightly better economy rate of 8.93.

