EDK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta 2022, Quarter-final 4

Edex Knights (EDK) will take on the American University of Malta (AUM) in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EDK vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Edex Knights had a phenomenal group stage campaign. They won six out of their eight matches to finish atop the table with 12 points. Edex also have the highest net run rate (NRR) of +2.909.

They will be taking on the American University of Malta who finished fourth in Group A. They won three out of their eight games, losing five times. Finishing with six points, they secured their progress to the knockout stages on the basis of NRR.

EDK vs AUM Match Details, Quarter-final 4

The fourth quarter-final of ECS T10 Malta 2022 will be played on November 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EDK vs AUM, ECS T10 Malta 2022, Quarter-final 4

Date and Time: 4th November 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EDK vs AUM Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the batters as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. With the boundaries also being short, bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Malta 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 96.4

Average second-innings score: 64.8

EDK vs AUM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Edex Knights: W-W-W-W-L

American University of Malta: W-L-L-W-W

EDK vs AUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Edex Knights injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Edex Knights Probable Playing 11

Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep (c & wk), Nithin Babu, Niyas Pullariyil, Bose Paul, Amal Babu, Akhil Scaria, Akashlal Ramesan, Ajay John, Jais Mathew.

American University of Malta injury/team news

No major injury updates.

American University of Malta Probable Playing 11

Tarak Shah, Darshit Patankar, Navdeep Gill, Zoheb Malek, Gaurav Joshi, Abhishek Prajapati, Mittul Patel, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Kuntala Abhishek, Mehboob Ali, Uzair Maksoodbhai Mansuri.

EDK vs AUM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Patankar (8 matches, 185 runs, Strike Rate: 160.87)

D Patankar is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's top-scorer with 185 runs at a strike rate of over 160.

Top Batter pick

A Ramesan (8 matches, 19 runs and 5 wickets)

A Ramesan could prove to be an interesting pick, having amassed 19 runs in addition to taking five wickets in eight games.

Top All-rounder pick

N Babu (8 matches, 69 runs and 7 wickets)

N Babu is an in-form all-rounder for his side. He has scored 69 runs and claimed seven wickets thus far.

Top Bowler pick

J Mathew (8 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.35)

J Mathew is the Edex Knights' highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.35.

EDK vs AUM match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 221 runs at an average of 27.62 and a wonderful strike rate of 208.49. George has also taken seven wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your EDK vs AUM Dream11 fantasy team.

S Stanislaus

S Stanislaus is the second-highest run-scorer for Edex Knights, having registered 152 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of over 167. He has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 5.85.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EDK vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B George 221 runs and 7 wickets 668 points S Stanislaus 152 runs and 6 wickets 510 points N Babu 69 runs and 7 wickets 423 points J Mathew 11 wickets 404 points A Prajapati 117 runs and 6 wickets 401 points

EDK vs AUM match expert tips

B George has been in outrageous form with both the bat and ball and is a must-have captaincy pick for your EDK vs AUM Dream 11 fantasy team.

EDK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 4, Head to Head League

EDK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Quarter-Final 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: D Patankar, A Dileep

Batters: B George (c), A Ramesan, G Joshi

All-rounders: S Stanislaus (vc), N Babu, A Prajapati

Bowlers: J Mathew, M Ali, B Paul

EDK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 4, Grand League

EDK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Quarter-Final 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Patankar

Batters: B George, A Ramesan, G Joshi

All-rounders: S Stanislaus, N Babu (c), A Prajapati

Bowlers: J Mathew (vc), M Ali, B Paul, J Patel

