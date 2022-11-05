EDK vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Malta 2022, Semi-Final 1

Edex Knights (EDK) will be up against Bugibba Blasters (BBL) in the first semi-final of the ECS Malta 2022 at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EDK vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for semi-final 1.

Edex Knights have had a phenomenal group stage campaign. They have won six of their eight matches and lost only twice to finish atop the table with 12 points. Edex also have the highest NRR of +2.909. They defeated American University of Malta by 23 runs in the quarter-finals.

They will be taking on Bugibba Blasters who finished second in Group A. They had won four of their eight games. Finishing with eight points, they progressed to the quarter-finals where they defeated Mater Dei by eight wickets.

EDK vs BBL Match Details, Semi-Final 1

The first semi-final of ECS Malta 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EDK vs BBL, ECS Malta 2022, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: November 05, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EDK vs BBL Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club has favored batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely on to the bat, which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 94.4

Average second innings score: 72.6

EDK vs BBL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Edex Knights: W-L-W-W-W

Bugibba Blasters: W-W-W-L-L

EDK vs BBL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Edex Knights Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Edex Knights Probable Playing 11

Avinash Dileep (C & WK), Jais Mathew, Basil George, Bose Paul, Nithin Babu, Akashlal Ramesan, Ajay John, Samuel Stanislaus, Niyas Pullariyil, Akhil Scaria, and Amal Babu.

Bugibba Blasters Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bugibba Blasters Probable Playing 11

Gautam Singh, Gaurav Maithani (C & WK), Narendar Negi, Pavan Kalyan, Prajwal Kohad, Ravi Pal, Shiv Singh, Deepak Singh, Attinder Singh, Suresh Dobal, and Devendra Negi.

EDK vs BBL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

G Maithani (9 matches, 173 runs, Strike Rate: 164.76)

G Maithani is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the top-scorer for his side with 173 runs at a strike rate of over 164.

Top Batter pick

A Ramesan (9 matches, 19 runs and 7wickets)

A Ramesan could prove to be an interesting pick. He has amassed 19 runs but has also taken seven wickets in nine games.

Top All-rounder pick

N Babu (9 matches, 93 runs and 8 wickets)

N Babu is a vital all-rounder for his side and he has been in good form lately. He has scored 93 runs and has also claimed eight wickets thus far.

Top Bowler pick

J Mathew (9 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.31)

J Mathew is the highest wicket-taker for Edex Knights and he has done well. Mathew has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 6.31so far.

EDK vs BBL match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George is the highest run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He has amassed 221 runs at an average of 24.55 and has a wonderful strike rate of 208.49.

George has also taken eight wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your EDK vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Stanislaus

S Stanislaus is the second-highest run-scorer for Edex Knights, having registered 160 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of over 164. He has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 5.85.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EDK vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B George 221 runs and 8 wickets 709 points S Stanislaus 160 runs and 6 wickets 546 points N Babu 93 runs and 8 wickets 495 points D Negi 13 wickets 461 points J Mathew 11 wickets 414 points

EDK vs BBL match expert tips

B George has been in outrageous form with both the bat as well as the ball and he is a must-have captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 1, Head to Head League

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: G Maithani, A Dileep

Battesr: B George, A Ramesan, R Pal

All-rounders: S Stanislaus, N Babu, N Negi

Bowlers: J Mathew, D Negi, B Paul

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 1, Grand League

EDK vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: G Maithani, A Dileep

Batters: B George, A Ramesan, G Singh

All-rounders: S Stanislaus, N Babu, N Negi

Bowlers: J Mathew, D Negi, B Paul

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes