EDK vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Malta 2022, Final

Edex Knights (EDK) will be up against Marsa (MAR) in Final of the ECS Malta 2022 at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EDK vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Final.

Edex Knights have had a phenomenal campaign in the group stage. They have won six of their eight matches and lost only twice to finish on top of the table with 12 points. Edex also have the highest NRR of +2.909. They defeated American University of Malta by 23 runs in the quarter-finals and followed that up with a 11-run victory over Bugibba Blasters in the semis.

They will be taking on Marsa who had finished first in Group A. They won seven of their eight games. Finishing with 14 points, they progressed to the quarter-finals where they defeated Swieqi United by nine wickets. Marsa marched to the final following a 26-run win over Msida Warriors.

EDK vs MAR Match Details, Final

The final of ECS Malta 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EDK vs MAR, ECS Malta 2022, Final

Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EDK vs MAR Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely on to the bat which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 94.4

Average second innings score: 72.6

EDK vs MAR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Edex Knights: W-W-L-W-W

Marsa: W-W-W-W-W

EDK vs MAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Edex Knights Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Edex Knights Probable Playing 11

Avinash Dileep (C & WK), Jais Mathew, Basil George, Bose Paul, Nithin Babu, Akashlal Ramesan, Ajay John, Samuel Stanislaus, Niyas Pullariyil, Akhil Scaria, and Amal Babu.

Marsa Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Marsa Probable Playing 11

Niraj Khanna, Noman Mehar, Uttam Banik, Muhammad Suleman, John Grima, Farhan Masih, Arslan Arshad, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, and Haroon Mughal.

EDK vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Khanna (10 matches, 188 runs, Strike Rate: 163.47)

N Khanna is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second highest scorer for his side with 188 runs at a strike rate of over 163.

Top Batter pick

A Ramesan (10 matches, 19 runs and 7 wickets)

A Ramesan could prove to be an interesting pick. He has amassed 19 runs but has also taken seven wickets in 10 games.

Top All-rounder pick

N Babu (10 matches, 127 runs and 9 wickets)

N Babu is a vital all-rounder for his side and he has been in good form lately. He has scored 127 runs and has also claimed nine wickets thus far.

Top Bowler pick

J Mathew (10 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.77)

J Mathew is the highest wicket-taker for Edex Knights and he has done well. Mathew has scalped 13 wickets at an economy of 6.77 so far.

EDK vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George is the highest run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He has amassed 232 runs at an average of 23.20 and has a wonderful strike rate of 209.00. George has also taken nine wickets and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your EDK vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Mughal

F Mughal is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament just ahead of B George. He has registered 261 runs at an average of 37.28 and strike rate of over 207. He has also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.88.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EDK vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B George 232 runs and 9 wickets 776 points F Mughal 261 runs and 7 wickets 776 points N Babu 127 runs and 9 wickets 587 points S Stanislaus 169 runs and 6 wickets 560 points J Mathew 13 wickets 484 points

EDK vs MAR match expert tips

B George and F Mughal have been in outrageous form with both the bat as well as the ball and they are a must-have captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

EDK vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

EDK vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Khanna, A Dileep

Batters: B George, A Ramesan, N Khosla

All-rounders: S Stanislaus, N Babu, F Mughal

Bowlers: J Mathew, B Paul, A Arshad

EDK vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

EDK vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Khanna

Batters: B George, A Ramesan, N Khosla

All-rounders: S Stanislaus, N Babu, F Mughal

Bowlers: J Mathew, B Paul, A Arshad, F Masih

