EDK vs MTD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta 2022, Matches 33 & 34

Edex Knights (EDK) will take on Mater Dei (MTD) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EDK vs MTD Dream11 prediction.

Edex Knights are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won five out of their six matches and seem to be the team to beat in Group B. Meanwhile, Mater Dei won their first game before losing three games in a row.

EDK vs MTD Match Details ECS T10 Malta 2022

The 33rd and 34th matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2022 between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will be played on November 2 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 1 PM & 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 33 and Match 34.

EDK vs MTD, ECS T10 Malta 2022, Matches 33 and 34

Date & Time: November 2nd 2022, 1 PM & 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

EDK vs MTD Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly posted big scores at the venue. Another set of high-scoring games could be on the cards on Wednesday.

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams bowling first: 15

EDK vs MTD Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Edex Knights: W, W, L, W, W, W

Mater Dei: L, L, L, W

EDK vs MTD Probable Playing 11 today

Edex Knights team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Edex Knights Probable Playing XI: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep (c & wk), Nithin Babu, Niyas Pullariyil, Bose Paul, Amal Babu, Akhil Scaria, Akashlal Ramesan, Ajay John, Jais Mathew.

Mater Dei team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Mater Dei Probable Playing XI: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Edward Thomas, Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Sam Aquilina (wk), Muthu Kumaran (c), Rency Jacob, Sagar Arif, Faisal Naeem.

Today’s EDK vs MTD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Avinash Dileep (5 innings, 44 runs)

Avinash Dileep is someone who can make decent contributions with the bat. He has mustered 44 runs at a strike rate of 112.82 in the competition.

Top Batter Pick

Azeem Sathi (4 matches, 78 runs, 2 wickets)

Azeem Sathi has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 78 runs at a strike rate of 190.24 in addition to taking a couple of wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nithin Babu (6 matches, 43 runs, 5 wickets)

Nithin Babu has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.60. He has also scored 43 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Jais Mathew (6 matches, 9 wickets)

Jai Mathews has bowled really well in the tournament, having taken nine wickets from six games at an economy rate of 5.64.

EDK vs MTD match captain and vice-captain choices

Basil George (6 matches, 191 runs, 7 wickets)

Basil George has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 212.22 with the help of 19 fours and 14 sixes. On the bowling front, he has picked up seven scalps at an economy rate of 7.75.

Samuel Stanislaus (5 matches, 147 runs, 3 wickets)

Samuel Stanislaus has amassed 147 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 167.05. He has bowled only 2.4 overs, but has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 2.25.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EDK vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Basil George 191 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Samuel Stanislaus 147 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Azeem Sathi 78 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Jais Mathew 9 wickets in 6 matches Nithin Babu 43 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches

EDK vs MTD match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters in their ranks. The likes of Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Michael Nazir, Basil George and Azeem Sathi could be the ones to watch out for in the EDK vs MTD match.

EDK vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EDK vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep

Batters: Basil George (c), Akashlal Ramesan, Azeem Sathi, Edward Thomas

All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus (vc), Nithin Babu, Michael Nazir

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Rency Jacob, Jais Mathew

EDK vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EDK vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Dileep, Sam Aquilina

Batters: Basil George, Akashlal Ramesan, Azeem Sathi (vc)

All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Michael Nazir

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Jais Mathew (c), Sagar Arif

