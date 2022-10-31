EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS T10 Malta, Match 27 & 28

Edex Knights (EDK) will take on Southern Crusaders (SOC) in back-to-back games of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta, on Monday (October 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Edex Knights are atop the points table, winning two games. They won their last game against Overseas by nine wickets. Southern Crusaders, meanwhile, have won one of their two games and are second in the standings. They won their last game against Mater Dei by nine wickets.
EDK vs SOC Match Details
The 27th & 28th games of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on October 31 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: EDK vs SOC, ECS T10 Malta, Match 27 & 28
Date and Time: October 31, 2022; 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta
EDK vs SOC Pitch Report
The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.
Last 4 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 70
Average second innings score: 75
EDK vs SOC Form Guide (Last 2 matches)
Edex Knights: W-W
Southern Crusaders: W-L
EDK vs SOC probable playing XIs for today’s match
EDK Injury/Team News
No major injury update
EDK Probable Playing XI
Akashlal Ramesan, Samuel Stanislaus(C), Nithin Sunny, Basil George, Akhil Scaria, M Panicker, Avinash Dileep, Eldhose Mathew, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Nithin Babu
SOC Injury/Team News
No major injury update
SOC Probable Playing XI
Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Jojo Thomas, Angelo Delardon, Eardley Chandiram (WK), Gopal Thakur, Michael Goonetilleke, Gulfraz Masih, Azwan Kamaleen
EDK vs SOC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Avinash Dileep (2 matches, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)
Dileep is a quality batter who could help you earn additional points from catches and stumpings.
Top Batter pick
Basil George (2 matches, 57 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 259.09 and Economy Rate: 5.00)
George has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament, scoring 57 runs at a strike rate of 259.09 in two games. He has also scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 5.00.
Top All-rounder pick
Samuel Stanislaus (2 matches, 66 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 146.67 and Economy Rate: 1.20)
Stanislaus could be an interesting all-round option. He has scored 66 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 1.20 in two games.
Top Bowler pick
Jojo Thomas (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.67)
Thomas is expected to lead his team's bowling. In two games, he has two wickets at an economy rate of 9.67.
Samuel Stanislaus
Stanislaus could be a brilliant pick for captaincy. He has scored 66 runs in two games at a strike rate of146.67 and has also picked up three wickets.
Basil George
George is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 259.09 and scalped a wicket in two games.
Five Must-picks with players stats for EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
EDK vs SOC Match Expert Tips
Samuel Stanislaus could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head to Head League
EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep
Batters: MIchael Goonetilleke, Mahabub Rahman, Basil George, Ryan RIcky Bastiansz
All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Mithila Avishka
Bowlers: Bose Paul, Jojo Thomas, Justin Shaju
EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League
EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep
Batters: Basil George, Ryan RIcky Bastiansz, MIchael Goonetilleke
All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Mithila Avishka, Zeeshan Yousaf
Bowlers: Justin Shaju, Jojo Thomas, Vidusha Rashmika.
