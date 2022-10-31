EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS T10 Malta, Match 27 & 28

Edex Knights (EDK) will take on Southern Crusaders (SOC) in back-to-back games of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta, on Monday (October 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Edex Knights are atop the points table, winning two games. They won their last game against Overseas by nine wickets. Southern Crusaders, meanwhile, have won one of their two games and are second in the standings. They won their last game against Mater Dei by nine wickets.

EDK vs SOC Match Details

The 27th & 28th games of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on October 31 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EDK vs SOC, ECS T10 Malta, Match 27 & 28

Date and Time: October 31, 2022; 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

EDK vs SOC Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 70

Average second innings score: 75

EDK vs SOC Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Edex Knights: W-W

Southern Crusaders: W-L

EDK vs SOC probable playing XIs for today’s match

EDK Injury/Team News

No major injury update

EDK Probable Playing XI

Akashlal Ramesan, Samuel Stanislaus(C), Nithin Sunny, Basil George, Akhil Scaria, M Panicker, Avinash Dileep, Eldhose Mathew, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Nithin Babu

SOC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SOC Probable Playing XI

Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Jojo Thomas, Angelo Delardon, Eardley Chandiram (WK), Gopal Thakur, Michael Goonetilleke, Gulfraz Masih, Azwan Kamaleen

EDK vs SOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Avinash Dileep (2 matches, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)

Dileep is a quality batter who could help you earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Top Batter pick

Basil George (2 matches, 57 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 259.09 and Economy Rate: 5.00)

George has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament, scoring 57 runs at a strike rate of 259.09 in two games. He has also scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 5.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Samuel Stanislaus (2 matches, 66 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 146.67 and Economy Rate: 1.20)

Stanislaus could be an interesting all-round option. He has scored 66 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 1.20 in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Jojo Thomas (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.67)

Thomas is expected to lead his team's bowling. In two games, he has two wickets at an economy rate of 9.67.

Samuel Stanislaus

Stanislaus could be a brilliant pick for captaincy. He has scored 66 runs in two games at a strike rate of146.67 and has also picked up three wickets.

Basil George

George is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 259.09 and scalped a wicket in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Samuel Stanislaus 66 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Basil George 57 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Mahabub Rahman 4 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches MIchael Goonetilleke 63 runs in 2 matches Bose Paul 2 wickets in 2 matches

EDK vs SOC Match Expert Tips

Samuel Stanislaus could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head to Head League

EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep

Batters: MIchael Goonetilleke, Mahabub Rahman, Basil George, Ryan RIcky Bastiansz

All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Mithila Avishka

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Jojo Thomas, Justin Shaju

EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

EDK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

EDK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep

Batters: Basil George, Ryan RIcky Bastiansz, MIchael Goonetilleke

All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Mithila Avishka, Zeeshan Yousaf

Bowlers: Justin Shaju, Jojo Thomas, Vidusha Rashmika.

