EDX vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Malta T10 2022 Match 31 & 32

Edex Knights (EDX) will take on Swieqi United (SWU) in match numbers 31 and 32 of the ECS Malta T10 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EDX vs SWU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Edex Knights are sitting pretty at the top of the points table in this Group B. They have three wins and a loss so far and will be looking to continue their good momentum.

On the other hand, Swieqi United are unbeaten and seem to be in top form. They have won both their encounters and might be the team to watch out for.

EDX vs SWU, Match Details

The 31st and 32nd match of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between Edex Knights and Swieqi United will be played at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on November 1 2022. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm & 7.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 31 and Match 32.

Match: EDX vs SWU

Date & Time: November 1, 2022, 5.00 pm & 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta is usually a very good one to bat on and teams have posted big scores regularly. More of the same can be expected from this encounter and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams bowling first: 14

EDX vs SWU Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Edex Knights: L, W, W, W

Swieqi United: W, W

EDX vs SWU Probable Playing 11 today

Edex Knights Team News

No major injury concerns.

Edex Knights Probable Playing XI: Akashlal Ramesan, Basil George, Nithin Babu, Avinash Dileep (c & wk), Bose Paul, Amal Babu, Samuel Stanislaus, Jais Mathew, Ajay John, Sarath Babu, and Vinu Viswanath.

Swieqi United Team News

No major injury concerns.

Swieqi United Probable Playing XI: Qasim Muhammad, Anil Qadir (wk), Waqar Afridi, Hari Krishnan, Bilal Qadir, Adyan Hassan, Adnan Gull, Umar Ulhaq (c), Asif Sha, Arslan Ahmed, and Abdul Akhtar.

Today’s EDX vs SWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anil Qadir (2 matches, 71 runs)

Anil Qadir has been batting really well. The SWU wicket-keeper batter has scored 71 runs in two matches and has a strike rate of 177.50. He has hit seven sixes and four fours.

Top Batter Pick

Hari Krishnan (2 matches, 18 runs, 1 wicket)

Hari Krishnan can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has mustered 18 runs and has one wicket to his name with the ball as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Samuel Stanislaus (3 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets)

Samuel Stanislaus has bowled in just one game and he took three wickets for two runs from 1.4 overs. He has scored 71 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 147.92.

Top Bowler Pick

Bose Paul (4 matches, 4 wickets)

Bose Paul has been in good form with the ball. The EDK pacer has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 in this competition. He can get some useful runs with the bat as well.

EDX vs SWU match captain and vice-captain choices

Basil George (4 matches, 135 runs, 6 wickets)

Basil George has been superb with both bat and ball. He has amassed 135 runs while striking at 232.76. He has also taken six wickets from three outings at an economy rate of 5.40 with the ball.

Waqar Afridi (2 matches, 85 runs, 2 wickets)

Waqar Afridi is in top all-round form. He has aggregated 85 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 250.00 and he has picked up two scalps at an economy rate of 7.25.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EDX vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Basil George 135 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Waqar Afridi 85 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Samuel Stanislaus 71 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Bose Paul 18 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Bilal Qadir 7 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

EDX vs SWU match expert tips

Both teams boast of some quality all-rounders and they have been very consistent as well. The likes of Samuel Stanislaus, Waqar Afridi, Basil George and Bilal Qadir will be the players to watch out for.

EDX vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Edex Knights vs Swieqi United - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Anil Qadir

Batters: Basil George, Akashlal Ramesan, Hari Krishnan

All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Adyan Hassan, Waqar Afridi

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Bilal Qadir, Jais Mathew

EDX vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Edex Knights vs Swieqi United - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Dileep, Anil Qadir

Batters: Basil George, Akashlal Ramesan, Adnan Gull

All-rounders: Samuel Stanislaus, Adyan Hassan, Waqar Afridi

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Bilal Qadir, Sarath Babu

