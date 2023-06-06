EFA vs ATB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Challengers League match – June 7, 2023  

Ecovert FM Asians (EFA) and Artech Bluestar (ATB) are set to cross swords with each other in the KCC T10 Challengers League on Wednesday (June 7) at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The game will start at 12:45 am in India and is expected to be an absolute cracker. Many skilled players will ply their trade, and there would not be any shortage of entertainment.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the EFA vs ATB game:

#3 Haneesh Hussain (ATB) – 8.5 credits

Hussain has played 20 T20 games and has scored 371 runs at an average of 20.61 and a strike rate of 147.22 with a top score of 67 to show for his efforts.

The right-handed batter has hit 39 fours and 14 sixes. Keeping in mind his potential, fantasy users should not leave him out of the EFA vs ATB game.

#2 Shahjahan Hamza Kunnath (EFA) – 8 credits

Shahjahan Hamza Kunnath has scored 50 runs in four games in T20s at an average of 16.67 and a strike rate of 121.95, with a top score of 40 to show for his efforts.

He also has picked up one wicket in three innings at an economy rate of nine. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the EFA vs ATB game.

#1 Arjun Suresh (ATB) – 8.5 credits

Arjun Suresh is someone fantasy users should not think of leaving out for the EFA vs ATB game.

He has played 39 games, where he has scored 528 runs at an average of 15.53 and a strike rate of 85.30 with a top score of 60 . He has also picked up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 5.89, with best bowling figures of 4/-3.

