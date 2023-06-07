EFA vs ATB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 8

The 8th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will see Ecovert FM Asians (EFA) squaring off against Artech Bluestar (ATB) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, June 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EFA vs ATB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and would look to get off to a positve start.

Artech Bluestar will give it their all to win the match, but Ecovert FM Asians are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EFA vs ATB Match Details

The 8th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on June 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EFA vs ATB, Match 8

Date and Time: 7th June 2023, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Noor CM Academy and Tally CC, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

EFA vs ATB Form Guide

EFA - Will be playing their first match

ATB - Will be playing their first match

EFA vs ATB Probable Playing XI

EFA Playing XI

No injury updates

Al AminAlias Miah (wk), Jayadevan Cherooly, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Manu Varghese-Mathew, Muhammad Husnain, Shajahan Hamza Kunnath, Muhammad Sameer, Murali Mukalel, Bikram Raj Karan, Srinivas Krishna, Salmanul Faris

ATB Playing XI

No injury updates

Nihal Akbar (wk), Arjun Suresh, Rishad Rasheed, Lindo Lonappan, Anas NA-Nuchattupoil, Haneesh Hussain, Sanjesh Puliyedath, Rahul Varghese, Suresh Kumar-Kolathai, Jibin Abraham, Abhilash Selvan, Jijin Raju

EFA vs ATB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Akbar

N Akbar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Amin Alias is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Cherooly

A Suresh and J Cherooly are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sukumaran played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Hussain

S Puliyedath and H Hussain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Khalid is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Raj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ramakrishnan and B Raj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Krishna is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EFA vs ATB match captain and vice-captain choices

H Hussain

H Hussain will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Suresh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Suresh as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for EFA vs ATB, Match 8

S Puliyedath

H Hussain

J Cherooly

A Suresh

B Raj

Ecovert FM Asians vs Artech Bluestar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ecovert FM Asians vs Artech Bluestar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Akbar

Batters: A Sukumaran, J Cherooly, A Suresh (vc)

All-rounders: H Hussain (c), S Puliyedath, S Khalid

Bowlers: B Raj, S Krishna, N Ramakrishnan, J Abraham

Ecovert FM Asians vs Artech Bluestar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Akbar

Batters: J Cherooly (vc), A Suresh

All-rounders: H Hussain (c), S Puliyedath, S Khalid, M Khalid, A Nelson, M Sameer, R Suravarapu

Bowlers: B Raj

