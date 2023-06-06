EFR vs CHK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Ajman T10 match – June 6, 2023

The fourth match of the Ajman Council T10 League is all set to take place on June 6 at Eden Gardens Ground in Ajman. Elite Fleet Car Rentals will take on Chittagong Kings in what appears to be a cracking contest. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM IST.

This will be the first game for both teams this tournament and will be looking to kickstart their journey with a memorable win.

As we build up to this fixture, here are the top three players you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming EFR vs CHK Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Yasir Kaleem (EFR) - 7.5 credits

Yasir Kaleem has a phenomenal batting record. He has a significant number of T10 matches under his belt and averages 28.35 which includes his highest individual score of 77. Furthermore, he bats with a scintillating strike rate of 169 and has 66 fours and 33 sixes to his name.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has all the shots in his book and can play with a very explosive outlook making him a very dangerous customer. We highly recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for the forthcoming EFR vs CHK Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Ameer HamzaI (CHK) - 8.5 credits

Ameer is a powerful striker of the cricket ball and has a lethal strike rate of 164.7 and 148.1 in T10 and T20 respectively. In 25 T10 innings, Ameer has amassed 463 runs at an extraordinary average of 25.72.

The 25-year-old has a substantial amount of experience on his side and should feature in your EFR vs CHK Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Hazrat Luqman (EFR) - 8.5 credits

Hazrat is a very crafty all-rounder who can play some impactful innings and deliver some tight spells. In four T10 innings, Hazrat has scored 57 runs at an average of 28.5 which features two twenty-plus scores. Besides, his strike rate is also on the higher side hovering over 160-mark.

And with the ball, the 33-year-old has bagged seven wickets in six innings at a stunning average of 14.85. Hazrat has a long way to go and he should most definitely be someone who shouldn’t miss while selecting a captain or vice-captain for your EFR vs CHK Dream11 prediction match.

