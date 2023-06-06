EFR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ajman Council T10 League, Match 4

The Elite Fleet Car Rental (EFR) will be up against the Chittagong Kings (CHK) in the Match 4 of the Ajman Council T10 League at Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EFR vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

This will be the first match of the tournament for the Elite Fleet Car Rental. They will be keen on beginning proceedings on a winning note. Meanwhile, Chittagong Kings lost their first match against Future Mattress by five wickets. They will be looking for a way to bounce back here.

EFR vs CHK Match Details, Match 4

The Match 4 of Ajman Council T10 League will be played on June 6 at the Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE. The match is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EFR vs CHK, Ajman Council T10 League, Match 4

Date and Time: June 06, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EFR vs CHK Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens Ajman has been a high-scoring venue. Batters have found a lot of assistance on this wicket and they have been able to register big totals. Bowlers will need to be careful about the areas where they bowl.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 115.67

Average second innings score: 102.67

EFR vs CHK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Elite Fleet Car Rental: NA

Chittagong Kings: L

EFR vs CHK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Elite Fleet Car Rental Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Elite Fleet Car Rental Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, Touqeer Riyasat, Faizan Awan, Hazrat Luqman, Harsh Desai, Asif Khan, Ali Anwaar, Shahnawaz Khan, Sapandeep Singh-I, and Mujahid Amin.

Chittagong Kings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Chittagong Kings Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Imran-II, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Mohib, Ansar Khan, Junaid Shamsuddin, Muhammad Umer, Sajjad Murshad, Keshav Sharma, Tariq Mehmood, Sheraz Piya, and Saifullah Noor.

EFR vs CHK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Imran (1 match, 38 runs, Strike Rate: 180.95)

M Imran could prove to be an interesting wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 38 runs in the first match at an amazing strike rate of over 180.

Top Batter pick

M Monib (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 11.50)

M Monib managed to pick up a wicket in the last game. However, he did prove expensive and had an economy of 11.50.

Top All-rounder pick

M Umer (1 match, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 325.00)

M Umer was dangerous with the bat in the last game. He slammed 13 runs in just four deliveries at a strike rate of 325.00. He also bowled an over and had an economy rate of 7.00.

Top Bowler pick

Z Munir

Z Munir went wicketless in the first game but he did have an economy rate of 6.00. He will be searching for wickets here.

EFR vs CHK match captain and vice-captain choices

T Mehmood

T Mehmood was outrageously good with the ball in the last game. He picked up three wickets in his two overs. Mehmood also slammed nine runs in five deliveries and he should definitely be the captaincy choice of your EFR vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Hamza

A Hamza is a classy player who has a great reputation in UAE cricket circles. He failed to make an impact in the first game but will be looking to bounce back strongly here.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EFR vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats T Mehmood 9 runs and 3 wickets M Imran 38 runs M Umer 13 runs A Shah Shahzad 23 runs M Monib 1 wicket

EFR vs CHK match expert tips

T Mehmood has been in brilliant form with the ball and he could prove to be a bankable multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

EFR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

EFR vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, Y Kaleem

Batters: M Monib, A Hamza, V Bandara

All-rounders: M Umer, A Shah Shahzad, H Luqman, H Desai

Bowlers: T Mehmood, Z Munir

EFR vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

EFR vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, S Singh

Batters: M Monib, U Khan, A Hamza

All-rounders: M Umer, A Shah Shahzad, H Luqman

Bowlers: T Mehmood, Z Munir, H Bharwal

Poll : 0 votes