EGC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 28

The 28th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Ever Green Club (EGC) square off against Club Tiranga (CLT) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Thursday (March 23). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EGC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Ever Green Club are winless in four games, while Club Tiranga have won one of their four outings. Ever Green Club will look to win the game, but Tiranga are expected to prevail.

EGC vs CLT Match Details

The 28th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 23 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EGC vs CLT, Match 28

Date and Time: March 23, 2023; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Nambor Club and Club Tiranga saw 89 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets in 10.5 overs.

EGC vs CLT Form Guide

EGC - Won 0 of their last four games.

CLT - Won 1 of their last four games.

EGC vs CLT Probable Playing XIs

EGC

No injury update

Gourab Thakuria (wk), Naba Kr. Nath, Bishal Mogor, Debraz Shrestha (c), Biplop Karmakar, Manjeet Deka, Mausam Rabha, Jogesh Sarma, Jyoti Medhi, Pranjit Nath, Chinmoy Rabha

CLT

No injury update

Gaurav Talukdar, Bikash Ranjan-Das, Hrishikesh Das, Sandip Paul (wk), Pradip Sarkar (c), Bishal Saha, Denish Das, Pallav Das, Danish Ahmed, AK Das, Pritish Ray

EGC vs CLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Thakuria

Thakuria is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Paul is another good pick.

Batters

D Shrestha

D Das and Shrestha are the two best batter picks. R Jyoti played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Ahmed

H Saraswat and Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Sarma is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Sarma

The top bowler picks are D Nath and Sarma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Rahman is another good pick.

EGC vs CLT match captain and vice-captain choices

D Shrestha

Shrestha bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 43 runs and taken five wickets in the last three games.

N Sarma

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sarma the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 41 runs and taken a wicket in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for EGC vs CLT, Match 28

N Sarma

D Shrestha

D Das

P Sarkar

R Jyoti

Ever Green Club vs Club Tiranga Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ever Green Club vs Club Tiranga Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: G Thakuria

Batters: D Shrestha, D Das, P Das, P Sarkar, R Jyoti

All-rounders: D Ahmed

Bowlers: N Sarma, D Nath, S Rahman, S Pathak

Ever Green Club vs Club Tiranga Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: G Thakuria

Batters: D Shrestha, D Das, P Sarkar, R Jyoti

All-rounders: H Saraswat

Bowlers: N Sarma, D Nath, S Rahman, S Pathak, P Roy

