EGC vs NMC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 21

The 21st game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see the Ever Green Club (EGC) square off against the Nambor Club (NMC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Monday, March 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EGC vs NMC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Ever Green Club have already played two matches in the tournament and have lost both of them. They are struggling with form and need to find it quickly in order to stay alive in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Nambor Club, on the other hand have lost their opening match. They will be looking to pick up their form with a win in this match.

EGC vs NMC Match Details

The 21st game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 20 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 8:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EGC vs NMC, Match 21

Date and Time: March 20, 2023; 8.45 am IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

EGC vs NMC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium has favored the bowlers. The batters will find it difficult to score runs on the wicket and a low scoring thriller might be on the cards.

EGC vs NMC Probable Playing XIs

EGC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ECG Probable Playing XI

Gourab Thakuria (wk), Bishal Mogor, Debraz Shrestha, Rohan Jyoti Rabha, Biplob Karmakar, Jogesh Sharma, Pranjit Nath, Debo Nath, Chinmoy Rabha, Saidur Rahman, and Nichay Sarma.

NMC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NMC Probable Playing XI

Rahul Agarwal (wk), Vikram Rawat, Kunal Sarma, Deepjyoti Sarma, Dhiraj Deka, Bargis Hazarika, Dipu Gogoi, Pranjal Saikia, Sushanta Bikash, Raiyan Rahat, and Baibhab Bora.

EGC vs NMC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Thakuria

Thakuria is a decent batter in the top-order and is also pretty good behind the stumps. He will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

D Shrestha

Shrestha has been in good form with the bat. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis and that makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

K Sarma-I

Sarma has been in decent all-round form. He has the ability to pick up wickets and also score runs at important stages. He will be the best choice from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

N Sarma

Nichay Sarma has been pretty effective with the ball in the last match. He will be a crucial pick for the match.

EGC vs NMC match captain and vice-captain choices

D Shrestha

Shrestha has been good with the bat in the first match of the tournament. He has the form with him and will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Nichay Sarma

Nichay Sarma will be a very important choice for the match. He found good bowling form in the last match and that might prove to be crucial in this match.

Five Must-Picks for EGC vs NMC, Match 21

G Thakuria

D Shrestha

D Deka

K Sarma-I

N Sarma

EGC vs NMC Match Expert Tips

It will be a pitch favoring the bowlers. So, fewer batters, more bowlers or bowling all-rounders will be right approach for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

EGC vs NMC Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Head-to-head

EGC vs NMC Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: G Thakuria

Batters: D Shrestha, D Deka, B Hazarika

All-rounders: J Sarma, D Gogoi, K Sarma-I, M Deka

Bowlers: D Nath, N Sarma, S Rahman

EGC vs NMC Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Grand League

EGC vs NMC Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: G Thakuria

Batters: D Shrestha, D Deka, B Hazarika

All-rounders: J Sarma, D Gogoi, K Sarma-I, M Deka

Bowlers: D Nath, N Sarma, S Rahman

Poll : 0 votes