EGC vs NSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 25

The 25th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see the Evergreen Cricket Club (EGC) square off against NSSA (NSS) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Wednesday, March 22. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EGC vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Evergreen Cricket Club (EGC) have already played three matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They will look to win this match in order to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, NSSA have played one match and won it. They will look to maintain their form and strengthen their position in the points table.

EGC vs NSS Match Details

The 25th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 22 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 8.45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EGC vs NSS, Match 25

Date and Time: March 22, 2023; 8.45 am IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

EGC vs NSS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium has favored the bowlers and run-scoring has been difficult for the batters. A low-scoring thriller is expectedly on the cards.

EGC vs NSS Probable Playing XIs

EGC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ECG Probable Playing XI

Gourab Thakuria (wk), Bishal Mogor, Debraz Shrestha, Rohan Jyoti Rabha, Biplob Karmakar, Jogesh Sharma, Pranjit Nath, Debo Nath, Chinmoy Rabha, Saidur Rahman, and Nichay Sarma.

NSS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NSS Probable Playing XI

Saurav Dihigya (wk), Al Amin Mazumdar, Dipu Chetry, Arijit Dutta, Bijoy Deb, Anirban Chakraborty, Bikash Chetri, Uday Shankar Das, and Nawaz Sharif-I.

EGC vs NSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Thakuria

Gourab Thakuria has been in decent form with the bat. Although he has not converted his starts, the potential that he has makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Shrestha

D Shrestha has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

B Deb

B Deb has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He can be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball, which makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

N Sarma

N Sarma has been in great form with the ball in hand. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bet in the bowler's section for the match.

EGC vs NSS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Shrestha

D Shrestha has been in good batting form in the tournament. His consistent run in the recent past makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Deb

B Deb could be an effective all-rounder for the team. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and has also scored vital runs for the team. B Deb would be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for EGC vs NSS, Match 25

G Thakuria

D Shrestha

R Jyoti

B Deb

N Sarma

EGC vs NSS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be favorable for the bowlers. Hence, all-rounders who bat in the middle order and who also bowl important overs for the team are good picks for the match.

EGC vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, Match 25, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: G Thakuria

Batters: D Shrestha, B Mogor, R Jyoti

All-rounders: B Deb, A Das, A Chakraborty, M Deka

Bowlers: B Chetri, D Nath, N Sarma

