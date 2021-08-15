EIH vs BSCR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Germany match - August 16th, 2021

SG Einheit Halle and BSC Rehberge 1945 will go head-to-head in Match No. 3 & 4 of the ECS T10 Germany, Dresden, 2021 at Rugby Cricket Dresden Ev, Germany, on Monday. A total of 48 games will be played in the league across 12 days.

Formed in 2017, SG Einheit Halle is filled with a blend of young and experienced players in their line-up. They are relatively new and are set to make their ECS debut in ECS T10 Germany Dresden 2021.

BSC Rehberge 1945, on the other hand, finished as the runners-up in ECS T10 Germany Dresden 2020. They had 12 points along with Britannia CC, who were eventually crowned champions due to a superior net run-rate as the final was washed out. Therefore, BSC Rehberge 1945 will be desperate to claim the title this time around. They start as one of the strong favorites.

On that note, here are three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the ECS T10 Germany Dresden 2021 Group A fixture.

German national and BSC Rehberge 1945 pacer Sajid Liaqat picked up nine wickets from as many games in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Germany Dresden. He also had a couple of three-wicket hauls.

Moreover, Sajid Liaqat was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Germany T20 tri-series. He grabbed nine wickets from just three games. The right-arm quick will be a vital cog with the ball for BSC Rehberge.

Nooruddin Mujadaddy is another German national player on the list. The BSC Rehberge all-rounder had a decent outing in ECS T10 Germany Dresden 2020. He scored 172 runs from 10 games with a strike-rate of 184.94. Nooruddin also picked up six wickets and will have a crucial role to play this time around. His all-round abilities can earn your Dream11 team extra points.

Right-handed batsman Shahnawaz Ahmad was the leading run-scorer of ECS T10 Germany Dresden 2020. He scored 215 runs from 10 games for BSC Rehberge, striking at 173.38, with a high-score of 65. So the team will only expect him to improve his performance this time around.

Edited by Prem Deshpande