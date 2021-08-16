EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 3 & 4

SG Einheit Halle will be up against BSC Rehberge 1945 in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at Rugby Cricket Dresden Ev in Dresden on Monday.

SG Einheit Halle, who will be making their ECS debut, won the Sachsen Anhalt Landesliga Championship in 2019 and 2020. They have a good mix of experienced professionals and talented youngsters who can help them go deep in the ECS T10 Dresden. BSC Rehberge 1945, on the other hand, were unlucky to lose the ECS T10 Dresden final to Britannia CC on net run rate last season; the match was abandoned due to rain. They will be determined enough to go deep and lift the coveted ECS T10 Dresden trophy this time around.

EIH vs BSCR Probable Playing 11 Today

EIH XI

Zaker Ahmadi, Abas Talib, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Naeem Shinware (C & WK), Abdullah Daulatzai, Rafi Khan, Bilal Usmani, Chandan Manjunath, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Hamza Shaikh, Matiullah Molakkel.

BSCR XI

Bashar Khan, Nadjibullah Yasser, Nooruddin Mujadady, Ronson Muliyil, Asim Rehman (WK), Luqman Jafer, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Javed Rana (C), Sadiq Sabah, Sajid Liaqat, Imran Chaudhry.

Match Details

EIH vs BSCR, Match 3 & 4, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 16th August 2021, 04:30 PM & 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden Ev, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden Ev is a sporting one, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 100 runs. The batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground where relatively shorter boundaries are on offer. Teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board as most of the games played here have been won by sides batting first.

Today’s EIH vs BSCR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Naeem Shinware: The SG Einheit Halle star is an explosive batsman who has scored 181 runs in 11 club T20 games. He is expected to open the innings for his side.

Batsman

Shahnawaz Ahmad: Ahmad was the leading run-scorer in ECS T10 Dresden last season. He scored 215 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 173.38.

All-rounder

Nooruddin Mujadaddy: The BSC Rehberge all-rounder was adjudged the MVP of the ECS T10 Dresden 2020. Mujadaddy scored 172 runs and also picked up six wickets in 10 games. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Bashar Khan: The left-arm spinner was recently selected for the German national team. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in EIH vs BSCR Dream11 prediction team

Nooruddin Mujadaddy (BSCR)

Sajid Liaqat (BSCR)

Shahnawaz Ahmad (BSCR)

Matiullah Molakkel (EIH)

Naeem Shinware (EIH)

Important Stats for LND vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Nooruddin Mujadaddy: 172 runs and 6 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 184.94 and ER - 6.49

Sajid Liaqat: 71 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 124.56 and ER - 9.55

Javed Rana: 12 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 5.41

Shahnawaz Ahmad: 215 runs in 10 innings; SR - 173.38

Imran Chaudhry: 127 runs in 8 innings; SR - 167.10

EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naeem Shinware, Chandan Manjunath, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Imran Chaudhry, Matiullah Molakkel, Nooruddin Mujadady, Javed Rana, Sajid Liaqat, Abdullah Daulatzai, Bashar Khan, Sadiq Sabah.

Captain: Nooruddin Mujadady. Vice-captain: Shahnawaz Ahmad.

EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asim Rehman, Chandan Manjunath, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Imran Chaudhry, Rafi Khan, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Nooruddin Mujadady, Javed Rana, Abdullah Daulatzai, Bashar Khan, Sadiq Sabah.

Captain: Nooruddin Mujadady. Vice-captain: Javed Rana.

