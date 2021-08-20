EIH vs VIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 17 & 18

SG Einheit Halle will take on FC Viktoria 89 in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Friday.

SG Einheit Halle have won just one out of their six ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently fourth in Group A. They lost their last match against RC Dresden by six wickets. FC Viktoria 89, on the other hand, have won four out of their six ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the Group A points table. They lost their last match against RC Dresden by three wickets.

EIH vs VIK Probable Playing 11 Today

EIH XI

Naeem Shinware (C & WK), Ehsanullah Sharifi, Usmani Bilal, Chandan Manjunath, Matiullah Molakkel, Rafi Khan, Jeswanth Bora, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Abas Talib, Abdullah Daulatzai.

VIK XI

Zeeshan Sahi (C), Waleed Aslam, Zamir Haider (WK), Usman Hadi, Harsha Gopireddy, Zahid Mahmood, Zamir Haider, Tojo Thomas, Ehsan Latif, Harsha Busireddy, Munir Hussain.

Match Details

EIH vs VIK, Matches 17 & 18, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 20th August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches, with the pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the ECS T10 Dresden matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 87 runs.

Today’s EIH vs VIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Zamir Haider: Haider is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday. He has scored 83 runs in five innings at a strike rate of close to 177.

Batsmen

Usmani Bilal: Bilal has been in decent form with both the bat and ball, scoring 52 runs and picking up four wickets in six ECS T10 Dresden outings.

Waleed Aslam: Aslam has failed to perform with the bat in the ECS T10 Dresden, managing just 48 runs at a strike rate of 141.17 in four matches. But he can prove to be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zahid Mahmood: He has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. Mahmood has scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 155.40 while also picking up seven wickets in six matches.

Ehsanullah Sharifi: Sharifi has scored 123 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in six matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for SG Einheit Halle and can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Bowlers

Ehsan Latif: Latif has bowled exceptionally well, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.16 in six outings. He is also the leading wicket-taker for FC Victoria 89 in the ECS T10 Dresden.

Harsha Gopireddy: Gopireddy has picked up seven wickets while scoring 53 runs in six matches. He is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in EIH vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood (VIK) - 447 points

Ehsan Latif (VIK) - 347 points

Harsha Gopireddy (VIK) - 295 points

Usmani Bilal (EIH) - 259 points

Ehsanullah Sharifi (EIH) - 199 points

Important Stats for EIH vs VIK Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood: 115 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 155.40 and ER - 7.70

Ehsanullah Sharifi: 123 runs in 6 matches; SR - 168.49

Harsha Gopireddy: 53 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 155.88 and ER - 9.33

Usmani Bilal: 52 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 133.33 and ER - 10.80

Ehsan Latif: 9 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 5.16

EIH vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

EIH vs VIK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zamir Haider, Naeem Shinware, Chandan Manjunath, Usmani Bilal, Waleed Aslam, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Ehsan Latif, Abas Talib, Harsha Gopireddy.

Captain: Zahid Mahmood. Vice-captain: Ehsan Latif.

EIH vs VIK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naeem Shinware, Chandan Manjunath, Usmani Bilal, Waleed Aslam, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Rafi Khan, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Ehsan Latif, Abdullah Daulatzai, Harsha Gopireddy.

Captain: Zahid Mahmood. Vice-captain: Harsha Gopireddy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar