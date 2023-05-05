EKS vs SKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Japan Premier League T20 match – May 6th, 2023  

East Kanto Sunrisers (EKS) and South Kanto Super Kings (SKS) will face each other in the third match of the Japan Premier League T20 on Saturday, May 6. The Sano International Cricket Ground 1 will host the contest.

The Sunrisers did not get off to the best of starts as the West Kanto Hurricanes defeated them by three wickets on Friday. The Super Kings, on the other hand, defeated the North Kanto Lions by three runs in their previous game and will be brimming with confidence.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the EKS vs SKS game:

#3 Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (EKS) – 8.5 credits

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming is an effective cricketer and fantasy users should pick him for the EKS vs SKS match. He has scored 277 runs from seven matches at an average of 46.16 and a strike rate of 200.72. He has one-half century and a century to his name. His top score of 114 came against South Korea back in October 2022.

#2 Aarav Tiwari (SKS) – 7 credits

Aarav Tiwari is an experienced campaigner and fantasy users should opt for him in their teams for the EKS vs SKS match. He has played 43 matches thus far in which he has scored 254 runs with a highest score of 43.

Tiwari is also an impressive bowler as he has picked up 40 wickets in his career with two five-wicket hauls.

#1 Malith Neranjan (EKS) – 8.5 credits

Malith Neranjan is a popular cricketer in the Japan fraternity and should be picked in fantasy teams for the EKS vs SKS match. Earlier in 2019, he scored 67 runs while representing EKS vs SKS in the final of the Japan Cup against the Men in Blue Tokyo. He also played well in the Japan Premier League in 2021.

