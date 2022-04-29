EKS vs SKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Japan T20 League, Match 1

East Kanto Sunrisers (EKS) will take on South Kanto Superkings (SKS) on Friday, April 29, at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 in the Japan Premier League (JPL). It's the third edition of the competition, with the Japan Cricket Association hosting the first two editions in 2020 and 2022.

The Southuth Kanto Superkings will enter the tournament as the defending champions. Supun Nawarathna, the keeper-batter, will leading the East Kanto Club, while Sabaorish Ravichandran will captain South Kanto Club.

EKS vs SKS Probable Playing XIs

EKS

Dinesh Sandaruwan, Kento Dobell, Naveen Negi, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Sarfraz Petkar, Marcus Thurgate (Wk), Supun Nawarathna (c) & (Wk), Ashley Thurgate, Malith Neranjan, Manav Natarajan, Tsuyoshi Takada.

SKS

Aarav Tiwari, Kohei Kubota, Rohit Kesari, Vishal Patel, Aditya Phadke, Anil Kumar, Sabaorish Ravichandran (c), Alex Patmore (Wk), Gurman Singh, Nihar Parmar, Piyush Kumbhare.

Match Details

Match: EKS vs SKS, Japan Premier League (JPL) 2022, Match 1.

Date and Time: April 29, 2022; 7:20 AM IST.

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1.

Pitch Report

Last year, the surface assisted batters a lot in the initial overs. As the game progresses, spin bowlers should come into play, as the wicket tends to slow down a bit. The team batting first will look to post a 150-plus total.

Today’s EKS vs SKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Supun Nawarathna: Nawarathna smacked 70 runs from four innings for the East Kanto Club in the previous JPL season. He is exceptional behind the wickets and can fetch a lot of fantasy points.

Batters

Sarfraz Petkar: Petkar represented the East Kanto Sunrisers in the last Japan Premier League season, scoring 139 runs in five innings. He could be a good valuable fantasy pick.

All-rounders

Sabaorish Ravichandran: He was a key player for the South Kanto Superkings in the JPL 2021 season. He shone in both batting and bowling departments, bagging 117 runs and eight wickets in just five innings.

Bowlers

Piyush Kumbhare: South Kanto Superkings had another star in Piyush Kumbhare in last year’s JPL season. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets from five innings. He also scored 117 runs.

Three best players to pick in EKS vs SKS Dream11 prediction team

Sabaorish Ravichandran (SKS)

Piyush Kumbhare (SKS)

Sarfraz Petkar (EKS).

Key stats for EKS vs SKS Dream11 prediction team

Sabaorish Ravichandran (SKS) - 117 runs and eight wickets from five innings in JPL 2021

Piyush Kumbhare (SKS) - 59 runs from four innings and 11 wickets from five innings in JPL 2021

Sarfraz Petkar (EKS) - 139 runs from five innings in JPL 2021.

EKS vs SKS Dream11 Prediction (JPL 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Supun Nawarathna, Kohei Kubota, Rohit Kesari, Dinesh Sandaruwan, Sanjana Yapabandara, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Sarfraz Petkar, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Manav Natarajan, Malith Neranjan.

Captain: Sabaorish Ravichandran. Vice Captain: Piyush Kumbhare.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Marcus Thurgate, Tsuyoshi Takada, Rohit Kesari, Dinesh Sandaruwan, Sanjana Yapabandara, Sabaorish Ravichandran, A Kumar, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Manav Natarajan, Malith Neranjan.

Captain: Rohit Kesari. Vice Captain: Tsuyoshi Takada.

Edited by Bhargav