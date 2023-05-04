EKS vs WKH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Japan Premier League T20 match – May 5th, 2023  

The East Kanto Sunrisers (EKS) and West Kanto Hurricanes (WKH) will face each other in the Japan Premier League T20 on Friday, May 5. The Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto will host the contest.

Back in 2022, six matches were played in the Japan Premier League T20. Unfortunately, the final of the tournament between the East Kanto Sunrisers and South Kanto Super Kings had to be abandoned.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the EKS vs WKH game:

#3 Vinay Iyer (WKH) – 9 credits

Vinay Iyer has played only two T20Is so far in his career and has batted only once. Overall in T20s, he has scored 2,416 runs in 64 innings at an average of 43.14 and a strike rate of 113, including 15 half-centuries. The fact that he has a top score of 124 shows how effective he is. Iyer has also picked up 85 wickets at an economy rate of 5.84, with three four-wicket hauls and one fifer to his name.

#2 Malith Neranjan (EKS) – 8.5 credits

Malith Neranjan is an effective cricketer who should be picked for the EKS vs WKH match. Back in September 2019, he scored an unbeaten 67 while playing for the Tsukuba T20 against the Men in Blue Tokyo T20 in the final of the Japan Cup. He also scored an unbeaten 42 for the East Kanto Sunrisers against the North Kanto Lions in the 2021 Japan Premier League.

#1 Kento Ota-Dobell (EKS) – 8 credits

Kento Ota-Dobell (PC: Japan Cricket Association)

Kento Ota-Dobell has played three T20Is thus far in which he has scored three runs and picked up as many wickets at an economy rate of 6.57. Back in 2020, he played for Japan U19 in the World Cup in South Africa. During the tournament, he picked up three wickets, with a best of 2/52 against Canada U19.

