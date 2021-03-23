EMB v DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 Match - March 24th, 2021

In the season opener of the Emirates D10 2021, Emirates Blues will take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Defending Emirates D10 champions Emirates Blues enter this tournament as the favourites, but they have many new faces in their squad. Rahul Bhatia, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Mohammad Boota and Aryan Lakra will be a few players to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Dubai finished in fourth spot in the points table in the previous edition of the Emirates D10, bowing out of the tournament in the eliminator. Fahad Nawaz and Adhithya Shetty will be two players to watch out for in this Emirates D10 game.

Emirates will look to open their Emirates D10 campaign with a win. However, Dubai could give them tough competition.

Emirates D10: Squads to choose from

Emirates Blues

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota.

Dubai

Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith.

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Waheed Ahmad, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Omid Rahman.

Dubai

Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Wajid Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Hassan.

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blues vs Dubai, Match 1.

Date: March 24 at 6:30 PM.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

In the last edition of the Emirates D10 tournament, the chasing team triumphed 21 of 34 times. With conditions expected to be the same in Sharjah this time around, chasing teams could continue that trend in the 2021 Emirates D10 tournament.

The first-innings par score has been 100-120 runs, with the pacers likely to get assistance early on in the game.

Emirates D10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EMB v DUB Dream11 Team Prediction D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Adhithya Shetty, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Nilansh Keswani, Sabir Rao.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Omer Farooq.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kai Smith, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Wajid Ahmad, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Nilansh Keswani, Sabir Rao.

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Nilansh Keswani.