EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 25th, 2021

The Emirates Blues will take on Abu Dhabi in the sixth match of the Emirates D10 League on Thursday.

The Emirates Blues have had a fantastic start to their Emirates D10 League campaign. They began proceedings with an outstanding 10-wicket victory over Ajman before beating Dubai by nine wickets. The Emirates Blues batsmen have been nothing short of sensational, making them favorites for Thursday's fixture.

Meanwhile, it will be Abu Dhabi’s first match of the season. They ended last year’s Emirates D10 League campaign with consecutive losses and are definitely the underdogs on Thursday.

Squads to choose from:

Emirates Blue

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (c), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Farazuddin, Omid Rahman, Muhammaed Ismail, Matiullah Khan

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Emirates Blue

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (c), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blue vs Abu Dhabi

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 25th March, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is batting friendly, with high scores being common at the venue. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score here is 123.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EMB vs ABD)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Osama Hassan, Muhammad Muzammil, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Sabir Rao, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Fayyaz Ahmed

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Boota

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Muzammil, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Sabir Rao, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Fayyaz Ahmed

Captain: Laxman Manjrekar. Vice-captain: Akif Raja