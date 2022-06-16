EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 8

Emirates Blues will lock horns with Abu Dhabi in the eighth match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday.

Emirates Blues have won both of their first two Emirates D20 matches and are currently placed second in the points table. They beat Ajman convincingly by a massive 66-run margin in their last match.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Emirates D20 matches and are currently placed just below their opponent in the points table. They lost their last match against Fujairah by seven wickets.

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

EMB XI

Alishan Sharafu (C), Karthik Meiyappan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan.

ABD XI

Ali Abid (C), Atta Ur Rahim, Kamran Atta (WK), Ghulam Farid, Ethan D'souza, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Mazhar Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zia Mukhtar.

Match Details

EMB vs ABD, Emirates D20, Match 8

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy has aided the bowlers more as compared to the batters. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 129 runs.

Today’s EMB vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ateeq Ur Rehman: Rehman has been in decent form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 51 runs, including his highest score of 36 in two matches.

Batters

Alishan Sharafu: Sharafu is currently the leading run-scorer for Emirates Blues in this ongoing season. He has scored 81 runs, which includes a brilliant half-century against Ajman in the last match.

Ghulam Farid: Farid missed his well-deserved half-century by just one run in the last match against Fujairah. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this upcoming match as well.

All-rounders

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season, scoring 33 runs and also picking up three wickets in his two outings.

Aryan Lakra: Aryan is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 27 runs and also picked up three wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Ghulam Murtaza: Murtaza is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side with four wickets. He has also scored 23 runs with the bat.

Adithya Shetty: Shetty bowled pretty well in the last match against Ajman, scalping four wickets and also scoring 21 runs with the bat. He is a quality player who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Karthik Meiyappan (EMB) - 221 points

Ghulam Murtaza (ABD) - 199 points

Adithya Shetty (EMB) - 142 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (ABD) - 137 points

Aryan Lakra (EMB) - 126 points

Important Stats for EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Karthik Meiyappan: 13 runs and six wickets in two matches

Ghulam Murtaza: 23 runs and four wickets in two matches

Adithya Shetty: 21 runs and four wickets in one match

Fayyaz Ahmed: 33 runs and three wickets in two matches

Aryan Lakra: 27 runs and three wickets in two matches

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Atta, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Adithya Shetty, Muhammad Uzair Khan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Atta Ur Rahim.

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Ghulam Farid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Nilansh Keswani.

