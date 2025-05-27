EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 30

The 30th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Emirates Blues (EMB) squaring off against Abu Dhabi (ABD) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Emirates Blues have won six of their last seven matches. They won their last match against Ajman by 6 wickets. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Dubai by 12 runs.

Emirates Blues will look to climb to the top of the points table with a win. Abu Dhabi will look to make a strong comeback in today's match.

EMB vs ABD Match Details

The 30th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs ABD, 30th Match

Date and Time: 27th May 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Ajman and Fujairah, where a total of 221 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

EMB vs ABD Form Guide

EMB - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

ABD - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Safeer Tariq, Ahmed Tariq, Shakeeb Ahmed, Muhammad Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz (c), Muhammad Asif, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Mohsin, Mohammed Umar, Ajay Kumar

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Abid, Rohan Mustafa ©, ShehanDilshan (wk), Haider Razzag, Zia Mukhtar, Sayam Khan, Ibrar Ahmed, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Nadeem, Ethan D’souza, Kashaine Roberts

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kamran Atta

M Kamran Atta is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 138 runs in the last seven matches. S Tariq is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Abid

A Abid and N Faraz are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Tandon is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 176 runs in the last eight matches. A Tariq is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and H Razzaq are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Mustafa will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 184 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last eight matches. M Asif is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

U Ali Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kumar and U Ali Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. U Ali Khan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 6 wickets and smashed 23 runs in the last six matches. M Shahbaz Ali is another good bowler for today's match.

EMB vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is one of the most crucial picks from Abu Dhabi as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 184 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last eight matches.

A Abid

A Abid is another crucial pick from the Abu Dhabi squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 176 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMB vs ABD, 30th Match

M Kamran Atta

A Abid

R Mustafa

N Faraz

U Ali Khan

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta, S Tariq

Batters: A Tariq, A Abid, B Hameed, N Faraz

All-rounders: R Mustafa, H Razzaq, M Nadeem, M Asif

Bowlers: U Ali Khan

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta, S Tariq

Batters: A Abid, N Faraz

All-rounders: R Mustafa, H Razzaq

Bowlers: U Ali Khan, M Mohsin, H Ali, M Shahbaz Ali, A Kumar

