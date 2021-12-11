EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report  for Emirates D10, Match 17

The Emirates Blues will be up against Abu Dhabi in the 17th match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on 11th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

The Emirates Blues have had a decent run so far in the Emirates D10 2021-22 campaign, winning two and losing as many games. They are now third in the points table. In their previous match, the Emirates Blues suffered a six-wicket defeat to Fujairah and will now aim to bounce back with a victory.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have underperformed this season. They are struggling to find their way as they stand at the foot of the points table with one win and four losses. Abu Dhabi were defeated by Sharjah by 46 runs in their most recent match and are now in desperate need of a win.

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

Emirates Blues

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Rahul Bhatia, Sanchit Sharma, Mohammad Boota (WK), Sabir Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Danish Qureshi

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 11th December, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is known to provide assistance to spin bowlers. However, in the recent matches played on this surface, we have witnessed an even contest between the bat and the ball.

Batters have made a significant impact in the early stages whereas the bowlers have taken control as the game progresses.

Today’s EMB vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Boota: Boota has played the role of a finisher brilliantly for the Blues. He has consistently guided his side to a respectable total with his exploits in the death overs.

Batters

Ali Abid: Ali Abid is a decent top-order batter who can anchor the innings and play as per the situation. He has 79 runs to his name so far and has grabbed one wicket as well.

CP Rizwan: Rizwan has been a reliable performer for the Blues in both departments. He scored 56 runs and has scalped two wickets as well.

All-rounders

Atta Urrahim: Atta is a genuine batting all-rounder who can score quickly towards the end as well as contribute with the ball. He has scored 94 runs with the bat and has picked up one wicket.

Aryan Lakra: Aryan has been the top performer this season for the Blues. He has seven wickets to his name and has also controlled the flow of runs.

Bowlers

Ghulam Murtaza: Murtaza has been one of the few positives for Abu Dhabi in this tournament. He has made significant contributions in both aspects by scoring 70 runs as well as taking four wickets.

Danish Qureshi: Danish could prove to be another top pick from the bowling department. He has three wickets to his name in as many matches and is expected to perform well in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Murtaza: 262 points

Aryan Lakra: 265 points

Muhammad Boota: 221 points

Faisal Shah: 181 points

Rahul Bhatia: 179 points

Important stats for EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Murtaza: 5 matches, 70 runs and 4 wickets

Aryan Lakra: 4 matches, 7 wickets

Muhammad Bootha: 4 matches, 116 runs

Faisal Shah: 5 matches, 5 wickets

Rahul Bhatia: 4 matches, 5 wickets

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Atta Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Orakzai Khan, Danish Qureshi, Faisal Shah

Captain: Aryan Lakra Vice-Captain: Atta Urrahim

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Ali Abid, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan, Aryan Lakra, Atta Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Danish Qureshi, Zubair Khan, Irfan Ayub

Captain: Ghulam Murtaza Vice Captain: Muhammad Boota

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee