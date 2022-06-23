EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 22

The Emirates Blues (EMB) will lock horns with Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the 22nd match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday, June 23.

The Emirates Blues have won three out of their seven Emirates D20 matches and are currently third in the points table. They beat Ajman by four wickets in their last game. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have won three out of their six fixtures and find themselves just below their opponents in the standings. They fell 40 runs short in their last match against Ajman.

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

EMB XI

Alishan Sharafu (C), Karthik Meiyappan, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan.

ABD XI

Ali Abid (C), Atta Ur Rahim, Kamran Atta (WK), Naik Muhammad, Ethan D'souza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Mazhar Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish.

Match Details

EMB vs ABD, Emirates D20, Match 22

Date and Time: 23rd June 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a balanced one. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 156 runs.

Today’s EMB vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Atta: Kamran, who is currently Abu Dhabi's leading run-scorer with 160 runs in six innings, will look to add to his tally today.

Batters

Alishan Sharafu: Sharafu has mustered 208 runs, including his highest score of 65, in seven matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side in the Emirates D20.

Ali Abid: Abid has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Abu Dhabi, scoring 143 runs in six outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 96 runs and picked up 11 wickets in six matches. He could be a prime candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Karthik Meiyappan: Karthik has picked up eight wickets and scored 14 runs in six matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Muhammad Uzair Khan: Khan has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping eight wickets. He has also scored 28 runs.

Adithya Shetty: Adithya has picked up seven wickets, including his best figures of 4/14, and also scored 40 runs in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Fayyaz Ahmed (ABD) - 488 points

Muhammad Uzair Khan (ABD) - 318 points

Karthik Meiyappan (EMB) - 310 points

Kamran Atta (ABD) - 309 points

Alishan Sharafu (EMB) - 306 points

Important Stats for EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Fayyaz Ahmed: 96 runs and 11 wickets in 6 matches

Muhammad Uzair Khan: 28 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches

Karthik Meiyappan: 14 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches

Alishan Sharafu: 208 runs in 7 matches

Kamran Atta: 160 runs in 6 matches

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Atta, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Nilansh Keswani, Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Adithya Shetty, Muhammad Uzair Khan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Fayyaz Ahmed.

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Atta, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Sabir Rao, Adithya Shetty.

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed. Vice-captain: Alishan Sharafu.

