EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 8

The Emirates Blues (EMB) will take on Team Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the eighth match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, December 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had a similar start to the season. The Emirates Blues won their first encounter against Dubai by 17 runs before losing to Ajman by six runs. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, hunted down 137 with ease against Ajman before losing to Fujairah by nine wickets.

EMB vs ABD Match Details, Emirates D20 2022

The eighth match of the Emirates D20 2022 between the Emirates Blues and Team Abu Dhabi will be played on December 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs ABD, Match 8, Emirates D20 2022

Date & Time: December 15th 2022, 10 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

EMB vs ABD Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being around 150. With dew likely to play a part, both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

EMB vs ABD Probable Playing 11 today

Emirates Blues team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Emirates Blues Probable Playing XI: Vritiya Aravind (wk), Mohammed Faraazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Rahul Bhatia, Matiullah Khan.

Team Abu Dhabi team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Abu Dhabi Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad, Attah Urrahim, Ethan Dsouza, Muhammad Asif, Ali Abid (c), Mazhar Bashir, Riyaz P A, Zia Mukhtar, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Muhammad Rohid.

Today’s EMB vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vritiya Aravind (2 matches, 107 runs)

Vritiya Aravind has racked up scores of 45 and 62 in the two Emirates D20 2022 games he has played so so far.

Top Batter Pick

Alishan Sharafu (2 matches, 65 runs)

Alishan Sharafu has looked in solid touch with the bat, having accumulated 65 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 158.54 with the help of five sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Riyaz P A (2 matches, 12 runs, 2 wickets)

Riyaz P A has bowled has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.20. He also scored 12 in the only game he got to bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Matiullah Khan (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Matiullah Khan has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 5.86 in the Emirates D20 2022 so far.

EMB vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

CP Rizwan (2 matches, 41 runs, 2 wickets)

CP Rizwan can be effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 113.89 in addition to picking up a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Mohammad Kamran Atta (2 matches, 117 runs)

Mohammad Kamran Atta is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the Emirates D20 2022 with 117 runs at a strike rate of 198.31. He has smashed 12 fours and nine sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EMB vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats CP Rizwan 41 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Mohammad Kamran Atta 117 runs in 2 matches Riyaz P A 12 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Vritiya Aravind 107 runs in 2 matches Matiullah Khan 5 wickets in 2 matches

EMB vs ABD match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders from both sides will be key. The likes of Vritiya Aravind, Mohammad Kamran Atta, CP Rizwan, and Riyaz P A will be the ones to watch out for in the EMB vs ABD game.

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team , Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind, Mohammad Kamran Atta (vc)

Batters: Mohammed Faraazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Attah Urrahim

All-rounders: CP Rizwan (c), Ali Abid, Riyaz P A

Bowlers: Rahul Bhatia, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind (vc), Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Muhammad Asif

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Riyaz P A

Bowlers: Matiullah Khan (c), Muhammad Zubair Khan, Zia Mukhtar, Muhammad Jawad Ullah

