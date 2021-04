EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - April 3rd, 2021

Sixth-placed Abu Dhabi will look to turn their fortunes with a win over ECB Blues on Saturday in the Emirates D10 tournament. Abu Dhabi have won only once in six games and are on the verge of missing the knockout stage of the Emirates D10 competition.

Meanwhile, ECB Blues have enjoyed a great Emirates D10 campaign, registering five wins in seven games. They are second in the Emirates D10 points table. In their last game, ECB Blues lost to Ajman, though, failing to chase down a 110-run target at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

With a lot at stake for both sides in this Emirates D10 game, it could be an enticing clash.

Emirates D10 2021:Squads to choose from

ECB Blues:

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (C), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Farazuddin, Omid Rahman, Muhammaed Ismail, Matiullah Khan.

Abu Dhabi:

Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan.

Probable Playing XIs

ECB Blues:

Advertisement

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (C), Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar.

Abu Dhabi:

Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan.

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blue vs Abu Dhabi.

Date: 03rd April 2021; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

In the last three Emirates D10 games at this venue, the side batting first have won twice.

The pitch is batting friendly, and batsmen will love to play their strokes on this wicket. So the team winning the toss could look to bat first and post a huge total on the board.

Emirates D10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Emirates D10 2021 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Mohammad Boota, Atiq ur Rehman, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Muzammil, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ahmad Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Raees Ahmad Ayan, Adil Raza, Sabir Rao.

Captain: Mohammad Boota. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Mohammad Boota, Atiq ur Rehman, Laxman Manjrekar, Osama Hassan, CP Rizwan, Ali Abid, Ahmad Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Raees Ahmad Ayan, Adil Raza, Fayaz Ahmed.

Captain: Waheed Ahmad. Vice-captain: Ahmad Raja.