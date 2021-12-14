EMB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 28

The Emirates Blues (EMB) will take on Ajman (AJM) in the 28th match of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Emirates Blues have won just three of their nine Emirates D10 matches and are fifth in the table. The Blues had a poor outing with the bat in their last game, managing only 55 runs, which they failed to defend against Fujairah. Ajman have also had a similar Emirates D10 campaign. They defeated Sharjah by chasing down 106 in their last outing.

EMB vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today

EMB XI

Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (c), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah, Vishnu Sukumaran

AJM XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz (c), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mayank, Ahmad Shah, Malik Qamar Abbas, Ahmad Shah, Faris Faisal, Muhammad Sadiq

Match Details

EMB vs AJM, Emirates D10 2021, Match 28

Date and Time: 14th December, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium generally favors batters, who will get value for their shots. Spinners are likely to find some assistance as well, with 100 being a par total at the venue.

Today’s EMB vs AJM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Boota has done immensely well with the bat in the Emirates D10, scoring 190 runs in nine matches. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Q Muhammad is a talented player who can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy team. He has been in decent form with the bat and can also bowl a few overs if required.

All-rounder

A Lakra will be the player to watch out for in this match. Lakra has picked up 11 wickets and could also prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your AJM vs SHA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

S Ahmed will be tasked with leading his side's bowling unit. He has taken 10 wickets in addition to scoring 78 runs in the Emirates D10 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

S Ahmed (AJM) – 533 points

Q Muhammad (AJM) – 444 points

A Lakra (EMB) – 427 points

M Boota (EMB) – 356 points

R Chopra (AJM) – 323 points

Important stats for EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

S Ahmed: 78 runs and 10 wickets

A Lakra: 11 wickets

M Boota: 190 runs

H Ur Rehman: 6 wickets

EMB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

EMB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Boota, R Chopra, Q Muhammad, A Sharafu, C Rizwan, S Kalyan, A Lakra, R Bhatia, S Ahmed, H Ur Rehman, N Aziz

Captain: Q Muhammad. Vice-captain: A Lakra.

EMB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Boota, R Chopra, Q Muhammad, A Sharafu, C Rizwan, W Ahmed, A Lakra, R Bhatia, S Ahmed, H Ur Rehman, N Aziz

Captain: S Ahmed. Vice-captain: M Boota.

Edited by Samya Majumdar