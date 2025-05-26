EMB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 26

The 26th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Emirates Blues (EMB) squaring off against Ajman (AJM) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Emirates Blues have won five of their last six matches. They won their last match against Emirates Red by 7 wickets. Ajman, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches. They won their last match against Emirates Red by 50 runs.
Emirates Blues will look to win another match and lead the points table. Ajman will look to make a strong comeback in today's match.
EMB vs AJM Match Details
The 26th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
EMB vs AJM, 26th Match
Date and Time: 26th May, 2025, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Dubai and Sharjah, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.
EMB vs AJM Form Guide
EMB - Won 5 of their last 6 matches
AJM - Won 1 of their last 5 matches
EMB vs AJM Probable Playing XI
EMB Playing XI
No injury updates
Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Safeer Tariq, Ahmed Tariq, Shakeeb Ahmed, Muhammad Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz (c), Muhammad Asif, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Mohsin, Mohammed Umar, Ajay Kumar
AJM Playing XI
No injury updates
Saghir Khan ©, Ankur Sangwan, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Aftab, Zohair lqbal, Harshit Seth, Sohaib Khan, Salman Shahid (wk), Said Nazeer Afridi, Mohsin Khan, Usman Shinwari
EMB vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Kamran Atta
M Kamran Atta is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 119 runs in the last six matches. S Tariq is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
A Tandon
A Tandon and N Faraz are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Tandon is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 119 runs in the last five matches. A Tariq is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
M Uzair Khan
M Aftab and M Uzair Khan are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Uzair Khan will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 9 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches. M Asif is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
A Kumar
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kumar and M Umar. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Kumar will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 6 wickets in the last six matches. M Qasim is another good bowler pick for today's match.
EMB vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices
M Uzair Khan
M Uzair Khan is one of the most crucial picks from Emirates Blues as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 9 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches.
A Tandon
A Tandon is one of the most crucial picks from the Ajman squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 119 runs in the last five matches.
5 Must-Picks for EMB vs AJM, 26th Match
M Aftab
A Tandon
M Uzair Khan
M Kamran Atta
A Kumar
Emirates Blues vs Ajman Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Emirates Blues vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta, S Tariq
Batters: A Tariq, A Tandon, N Faraz
All-rounders: M Aftab, M Uzair Khan, M Saghir, M Asif
Bowlers: M Umar, A Kumar
Emirates Blues vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta, S Tariq, S Shahid
Batters: A Tandon
All-rounders: M Aftab, M Uzair Khan, M Saghir, H Seth
Bowlers: M Mohsin, A Kumar, M Qasim
