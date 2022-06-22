EMB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 20

Emirates Blues (EMB) will take on Ajman (AJM) in the 20th match of the Emirates D20 2022 League on Wednesday, June 22, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Emirates Blues are one of the strongest teams in this year's Emirates D20 league as they have continuously won the last few matches. Ajman, on the other hand, had a season full of ups and downs where they managed to win the last match against FUJ by 27 runs.

Ajman will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Emirates Blues are expected to win the match.

EMB vs AJM Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

Alishan Sharafu (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Ateeq Ur Rahman (wk), Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rahul Bhatia, Dhruv Parashar, Soorya Sathish

AJM Playing XI

Ali Abid (c), Atta Ur Rahim, Naik Muhammad, Ethan D’Souza, Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan Shah, Mazhar Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish, Shah Faisal

Match Details

EMB vs AJM, Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 22nd June 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

EMB vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 61 runs in just 49 balls in the match against Team Abu Dhabi.

Batters

A Sharafu and F Nawaz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

A Lakra and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Aziz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ahmad and A Shetty. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Pabreja is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

S Khan (AJM)

N Aziz (AJM)

A Lakra (EMB)

EMB vs AJM: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Khan - 52 runs and 11 wickets

A Lakra - 62 runs and 5 wickets

S Ahmad - 16 runs and 11 wickets

EMB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022 League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, A Sharafu, H Khan, F Nawaz, N Aziz, A Lakra, S Khan, K Meiyappan, S Ahmad, A Shetty, N Pabreja

Captain: S Khan Vice Captain: N Aziz

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, A Sharafu, H Khan, S Singh, F Nawaz, N Aziz, A Lakra, S Khan, S Ahmad, A Shetty, R Bhatia

Captain: S Khan Vice Captain: A Lakra

