EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 4

The Emirates Blues (EMB) will lock horns with Dubai (DUB) in the fourth match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Emirates Blues will come into the match high on confidence, having won their last fixture convincingly by eight wickets against Abu Dhabi. They are currently second in the points table. Dubai, on the other hand, beat Sharjah by nine wickets in their opening game. They are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings.

EMB vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

EMB XI

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Zawar Farid, Mohammad Boota (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Matiullah Khan, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi.

DUB XI

Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (WK), Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ahaan Fernandes, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Muhammad Farooq.

Match Details

EMB vs DUB, Match 4, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 8th December 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue being 99 runs. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. The bowlers, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option on this ground.

Today’s EMB vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Boota: Boota was in decent form with the bat in the last match against Abu Dhabi, scoring 28 runs off just 15 deliveries. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: Rizwan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs today. He scored 34 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 261.5 in the last match against Abu Dhabi.

Ahaan Fernandes: Fernandes is someone who can anchor the innings pretty well for his side. He scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 100.0 in the last match against Sharjah.

All-rounders

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 2.5. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Aryan Lakra: Aryan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. In the last match against Abu Dhabi, he picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.5.

Bowlers

Harshit Seth: Seth was in decent form with the ball in the last match against Sharjah, taking a wicket at an economy rate of 8.0. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Sabir Rao: Sabir Rao will lead the bowling attack for the Emirates Blues on Wednesday. He bowled pretty well in the last match, leaking only 14 runs in his two overs. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in EMB vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq (DUB) - 132 points

Aryan Lakra (EMB) - 99 points

Ameer Hamza (DUB) - 90 points

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (EMB) - 59 points

Mohammad Boota (EMB) - 51 points

Important Stats for EMB vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Ameer Hamza: 43 runs in 1 match; SR - 187.0

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: 34 runs in 1 match; SR - 261.5

Mohammad Boota: 28 runs in 1 match; SR - 186.7

Muhammad Farooq: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.5

Aryan Lakra: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.5

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Boota, Fahad Nawaz, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ahaan Fernandes, Zawar Farid, Muhammad Farooq, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Matiullah Khan, Abdul Malik, Ankur Sangwan.

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Aryan Lakra.

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, Bilal Cheema, Fahad Nawaz, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ahaan Fernandes, Muhammad Farooq, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar