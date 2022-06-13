EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 1

Emirates Blues will take on Dubai in the first match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday.

Emirates Blues will be high on confidence entering this game. They have won three of their five previous matches and will be looking to make a winning start. Meanwhile, Dubai have won only one of their last five games.

In the last three matches between the two sides, Emirates Blues have come out on top on all occasions. The same trend is likely to continue here.

EMB vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

EMB XI

Aryansh Sharma(wk), Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Tanish Suri, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Karthik Meiyappan

DUB XI

Adnan Khan(wk), Ronak Panoly, Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Shival Bawa, Ali Naseer, Harshit Seth, Farooq Momand, Harsh Bobade, Ankur Sangwan

Match Details

EMB vs DUB, Emirates D20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 13th June, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track here at will assist the batters more. It’s a more than decent surface to bat on and bowlers will have a hard time to pick up wickets here.

Today’s EMB vs DUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score important runs in the middle order and can strike the ball hard.

Batters

F Nawaz has plenty of experience and is an excellent asset to have in any squad. He has scored 766 runs in 45 matches.

A Sharafu was the second highest scorer for his side in the previous edition of the competition. He had amassed 396 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.50

All-rounders

A Naseer is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is extremely consistent as well. He was the highest wicket-taker for Dubai last season and picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.33. He can prove to be a strong captaincy choice for your EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

N Keswani is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He had picked up seven wickets in 12 matches at an average of 37.57 in the previous edition.

Bowlers

K Meiyappan also enjoyed a great time with the ball last season. He had scalped 17 wickets in 12 matches in the last edition of Emirates D20 at an average of 14.64 and an economy of 5.65

Top 5 best players to pick in EMB vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

A Naseer (DUB)

F Nawaz (EMB)

A Sharafu (EMB)

N Keswani (EMB)

K Meiyappan (EMB)

Important stats for EMB vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

A Naseer: 15 wickets last season

A Sharafu: 396 runs last season

N Keswani: 7 wickets last season

K Meiyappan: 17 wickets last season

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, A Sharafu, F Nawaz, R Panoly, Z Farid, A Naseer, N Keswani, S Bawa, A Shetty, F Momand, K Meiyappan

Captain: A Naseer, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, F Nawaz, R Panoly, Z Farid, A Naseer, N Keswani, A Lakra, S Bawa, A Shetty, F Momand, K Meiyappan

Captain: N Keswani, Vice-Captain: K Meiyappan

