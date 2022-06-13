EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 1

The Emirates Blues (EMB) will take on Dubai (DUB) in the first match of the Emirates D20 League on Monday at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai.

Both teams played the Bronze Final at the Emirates D20 2021, where the Emirates Blues won the match by five wickets. The Emirates Blues are back this year with a lot of new players who can help them win this year's tournament.

Dubai are also strong contenders for the Emirates D20 2022 season. They will give it their all to win their first match of the tournament, but the Emirates Blues are likely to pip them thanks to their experience of beating them in the past.

EMB vs DUB Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

A Ur Rehman (wk), Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, A Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, N Kesarwani, A Shetty, K Meiyappan, Sabir Rao, and S Sharma

DUB Playing XI

A Khan (wk), R Panoly, R Shahzad, S Bawa, A Naseer, S Singh, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan, F Momand, and S Ali

Match Details

EMB vs DUB, Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: June 13, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

With the pitch not expected to change considerably throughout the game, both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khan, who excelled in the previous year's Emirates D20 league, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

F Nawaz and A Sharafu are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Panoly is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

N Keswani and A Lakra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and will also complete their quota of overs. S Bawa is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Meiyappan and A Shetty. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. F Momand is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Emirates Blues vs Dubai Dream11 prediction team

N Keswani (EMB)

A Sharafu (EMB)

R Panoly (DUB)

Emirates Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Khan, F Nawaz, R Panoly, A Sharafu, Z Farid, A Lakra, N Keswani, S Bawa, A Shetty, L Meiyappan, and F Momand

Captain: A Sharafu Vice Captain: N Keswani

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Khan, F Nawaz, R Panoly, A Sharafu, A Naseer, A Lakra, N Keswani, S Bawa, A Shetty, L Meiyappan, and F Momand

Captain: N Keswani Vice Captain: A Sharafu

