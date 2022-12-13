EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Emirates Blues (EMB) squaring off against Dubai (DUB) at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Dubai has various experienced and in-form players and are therefore expected to win this year's championship.

Emirates Blues will give it their all to win the match, but Dubai have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMB vs DUB Match Details

The 3rd match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs DUB, Match 3

Date and Time: 13th December 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Ajman and Team Abu Dhabi, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

EMB vs DUB Form Guide

EMB - Will be playing their first match

DUB - Will be playing their first match

EMB vs DUB Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

No injury updates

Vritiya Aravind (c & wk), Mohammed Faraazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Sabir Rao

DUB Playing XI

No injury updates

Adnaan Khan (wk), Punya Mehra, Rameez Shahzad, Ammar Badami, Taimoor Ali, RS Panoly ©, Aryan Lakra, Shahid Nawaz, Ahmed Shafiq, Mubeen Ali, Saad Abdullah

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

P Mehra

R Shehzad and P Mehra are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharafu has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Lakra

C Rizwan and A Lakra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. R Panoly is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shetty and A Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMB vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

A Lakra

A Lakra is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues.

C Rizwan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make C Rizwan the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for EMB vs DUB, Match 3

C Rizwan

P Mehra

V Aravind

A Lakra

R Panoly

Emirates Blues vs Dubai Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, V Aravind

Batters: P Mehra, R Shehzad, A Badami

All-rounders: R Panoly, A Lakra, C Rizwan

Bowlers: A Shetty, A Malik, S Sharma

Emirates Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: P Mehra, R Shehzad, A Sharafu

All-rounders: R Panoly, A Lakra, C Rizwan, N Keswani

Bowlers: A Shetty, A Shafiq, S Sharma

