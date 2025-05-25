EMB vs EMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 21

The 21st match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Emirates Blues (EMB) squaring off against Emirates Red (EMR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs EMR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Emirates Blues have won four of their last five matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Dubai by 8 wickets. Emirates Red, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Fujairah by 65 runs.

Emirates Blues will try to maintain their winning momentum while Emirates Red will look to make a comeback.

EMB vs EMR Match Details

The 21st match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs EMR, 21st Match

Date and Time: 25th May 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Emirates Red and Fujairah, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

EMB vs EMR Form Guide

EMB - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

EMR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

EMB vs EMR Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Safeer Tariq, Ahmed Tariq, Shakeeb Ahmed, Muhammad Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz (c), Muhammad Asif, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Mohsin, Mohammed Umar, Ajay Kumar

EMR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammed Ahmaed Fahad Usman (wk), Zainullah Asmatullah Khan, Muhammad Shahdad (c), Rayan Khan, Abdul Ghaffar-I, Zawar Farid, Taimoor Ali, Usaid Amin, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Ali Asgar Shums, Arsalan Ahmad

EMB vs EMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kamran Atta

M Kamran Atta is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 106 runs in the last five matches. S Tariq is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

N Faraz

A Tariq and N Faraz are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Faraz is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 86 runs in the last five matches. G Murtaza is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Ghaffar

Z Farid and A Ghaffar are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ghaffar will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 96 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last five matches. T Ali is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Shahbaz and A Kumar. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Kumar will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 5 wickets in the last five matches. M Mohsin is another good bowler for today's match.

EMB vs EMR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar is one of the most crucial picks from Emirates Red as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 96 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last five matches.

Z Farid

Z Farid is another crucial pick from the Emirates Red squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 54 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMB vs EMR, 21st Match

A Ghaffar

T Ali

Z Farid

S Tariq

U Amin

Emirates Blues vs Emirates Red Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Emirates Blues vs Emirates Red Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq, M Kamran Atta

Batters: A Tariq, N Faraz

All-rounders: U Amin, T Ali, A Ghaffar, Z Farid, M Asif

Bowlers: A Kumar, M Shahbaz

Emirates Blues vs Emirates Red Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq, M Kamran Atta

Batters: N Faraz

All-rounders: U Amin, T Ali, A Ghaffar, Z Farid, M Asif, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Kumar, M Mohsin

