EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2021 Match 23

Emirates Blues (EMB) will take on Fujairah (FUJ) in the 23rd match of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

EMB have been very inconsistent this season. They have only three wins, while they have lost as many as five games. Nevertheless, they’ve managed to hold on to third place in the points table.

Meanwhile, Fujairah are unbeaten in the tournament. They have won all their seven games so far, and have been absolutely dominant.

EMB vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs today

Emirates Blues

Muhammad Boota (wk), Mohammed Farazuddin, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Rahul Bhatia, Zawar Farid, Danish Qureshi-II.

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Waseem Muhammad (c), Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali II, Faisal Altaf.

Match Details

Match: EMB vs FUJ.

Date & Time: December 13th 2021; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected in this game too.

Today’s EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Boota is in top form with the bat, and has accumulated 190 runs at a strike rate of 175.93.

Batters

Usman Khan seems to be striking the ball really well, and has scored 193 runs while striking at 244.3. He has also hit 19 sixes.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad has been absolutely magnificent with both bat and ball in this Emirates D10 2021 tournament. He has smashed 248 runs, and has taken nine wickets as well.

Meanwhile, Aryan Lakra has been in good bowling form, picking up ten wickets in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

Raja Akifullah Khan is in superb form with the ball, scalping ten wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

Five best players to pick in EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team

Waseem Muhammad (FUJ): 747 points.

Aryan Lakra (EMB): 373 points.

Usman Khan (FUJ): 365 points.

Muhammad Boota (EMB): 354 points.

Raja Akifullah Khan (FUJ): 324 points.

Key stats for EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team

Waseem Muhammad: 248 runs & 9 wickets.

Raja Akifullah Khan: 10 wickets.

Usman Khan: 193 runs.

Muhammad Boota: 190 runs.

Aryan Lakra: 10 wickets.

EMB vs FUJ Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Emirates Blues vs Fujairah - Emirates D10 - 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, Hamdan Tahir, Alishan Sharafu, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Waseem Muhammad, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi-II.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Aryan Lakra.

Dream11 Team for Emirates Blues vs Fujairah - Emirates D10 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, Hamdan Tahir, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Aryan Lakra, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammed Farazuddin, Raja Akifullah Khan, Zahid Ali II.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Raja Akifullah Khan.

