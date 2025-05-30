EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 40

The 40th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Emirates Blues (EMB) squaring off against Fujairah (FUJ) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Emirates Blues have won eight of their last 10 matches. They won their last match against Dubai by 31 runs. Fujairah, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 11 matches. They won their last match against Dubai by 5 wickets.

This is the battle between the top two teams of the tournament. Both teams will look to win today's match and lead the points table.

EMB vs FUJ Match Details

The 40th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs FUJ, 40th Match

Date and Time: 30th May 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Dubai and Fujairah, where a total of 168 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

EMB vs FUJ Form Guide

EMB - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

FUJ - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

EMB vs FUJ Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Safeer Tariq, Ahmed Tariq, Shakeeb Ahmed, Muhammad Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz (c), Muhammad Asif, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Mohsin, Mohammed Umar, Ajay Kumar

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshit Kaushik, Mohit Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Aryan Saxena, Mayank Choudhary ©, Rohit Rathee (wk), Sanjay Pahal, Keshav Sharma, Sumeet Gosain, Nabeel Aziz, Sabir Ali

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kumar Chaudhary

M Kumar Chaudhary is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 348 runs in the last 11 matches. M Kamran Atta is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

M Kalyan

M Kalyan and N Faraz are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Kalyan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 269 runs in the last 11 matches. H Kaushik is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Pahal

M Asif and S Pahal are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Pahal will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 94 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last 11 matches. K Sharma is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kumar and F Noor. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Kumar will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 10 wickets in the last 10 matches. M Shahbaz Ali is another good bowler for today's match.

EMB vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kalyan

M Kalyan is one of the most crucial picks from Fujairah as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 269 runs in the last 11 matches of the tournament.

M Kumar Chaudhary

M Kumar Chaudhary is another crucial pick from the Fujairah squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 348 runs in the last 11 matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMB vs FUJ, 40th Match

N Faraz

M Kumar Chaudhary

S Pahal

M Kalyan

A Kumar

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta, K Kumar Chaudhary

Batters: A Tariq, M Kalyan, H Kaushik, N Faraz

All-rounders: M Asif, M Uzair Khan, S Pahal, K Sharma

Bowlers: A Kumar

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta, K Kumar Chaudhary

Batters: R Habib, M Kalyan, N Faraz

All-rounders: M Asif, M Uzair Khan, S Pahal, K Sharma

Bowlers: A Kumar, F Noor

