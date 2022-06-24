EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 26

The Emirates Blues (EMB) will be up against Fujairah (FUJ) in the 26th match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far in the competition.

Fujairah are currently leading the way with six wins in seven games. They are well on their way to qualifying for the playoffs and will look to finish the league stage on top. The likes of Usman Khan and Rohan Mustafa have been in good form for them and are likely to have another dominant performance in the upcoming match.

While the Emirates Blues are already out of the play-off race, they will look to end their season on a positive note.

EMB vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

EMB XI

Alishan Sharafu (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Dhruv Parashar, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan

FUJ XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Maroof Merchant, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Umer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Akif Raja, Usman Khan

Match Details

EMB vs FUJ, Match 26, Dubai D20 2022

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is expected to be batting-friendly, with some early movement on offer for pacers. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well. Batting first could be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Today’s EMB vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has been a consistent batter for his side, playing his role magnificently while also proving useful behind the stumps. He is a must-pick from the wicket-keeper section.

Batters

Usman Khan: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for FUJ, scoring 273 runs at an excellent average of 45.50 in seven games. This makes Usman a must-have in your EMB vs FUJ Dream11 fantasy team.

Umair Ali: Despite being a batter, Umair Ali has proven his worth with the ball, taking 12 wickets at an average of 11.16 in seven games, making him a must-have player for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Rohan Mustafa has played brilliant cricket in the competition so far, scoring valuable runs in the middle order and taking 14 wickets at an excellent average of 13.21 in seven games. Given his current form and experience, he is a multiplier captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Sanchit Sharma: Sanchit Sharma has consistently been doing well with his all-round skill-set. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 17.29 and has scored 78 runs in six games. Sharma could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

3 best players to pick in EMB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Ateeq Ur Rehman (EMB): 160 points

Zahid Ali-II (FUJ): 134 points

Fahad Nawaz (EMB): 258 points

Key stats for EMB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Fahad Nawaz - 183 runs in eight games; batting average: 22.87.

Karthik Meiyappan – 10 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 17.40.

Kashif Daud – Eight wickets in six games; bowling average: 16.87.

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

EMB vs FUJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Umair Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Waseem, Karthik Meiyappan, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Umer Farooq

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Muhammad Waseem.

EMB vs FUJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Umair Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Waseem, Karthik Meiyappan, Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Umer Farooq

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Umair Ali.

