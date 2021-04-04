EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - Apr 04, 2021

Emirates Blues and Fujairah will face each other in the 28th Match of the Emirates D10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Sunday.

Emirates Blues have won five of their eight matches and are currently placed third in the points table. They have had a decent season so far. However, they lost their last game to Sharjah by nine wickets. They will be hoping to pick up a win from this match and get back on the winning track.

Fujairah, on the other hand, are having a tremendous season, having picked up seven wins from their nine matches. They are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. They won their last game against Ajman by five wickets.

The last time these two teams met each other, Fujairah defeated Emirates Blues by eight runs.

Squads to choose from

Emirates Blues

Mohammad Boota (WK), Vishnu Sukumaran, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (C), Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Azhar, Akif Raja, Omid Rahman, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ateeq Ur Rehman, CP Rizwan, Muhammed Ismail, Nikhil Srinivasan and Rahul Bhatia.

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Jiju Janardhan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Maroof Merchant and Sanchit Sharma.

Predicted Playing-11s

Emirates Blues

Waheed Ahmed (C), Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Boota (WK), Laxman Manjrekar, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Azhar, Akif Raja, Omid Rahman, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farazuddin.

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza (C), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Hamdan Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Jiju Janardhan.

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, Match 28

Date: 4th April 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has equally helped both batsmen and bowlers. The pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. The last couple of matches at this venue were low scoring. The captain winning the toss should look to chase as most of the games played on this ground saw the chasing teams emerge victorious.

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Boota, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Ayaz, Mohammad Azhar, Luqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Waheed Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, Yasir Kaleem, Laxman Manjrekar, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Waheed Ahmed, Akif Raja, Mohammad Azhar, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Luqman Hazrat.