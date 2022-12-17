EMB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Emirates D20, Match 13

Emirates Blues will be up against Sharjah in the 13th match of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Emirates Blues have won one out of their four matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against Fujairah by 30 runs. Sharjah, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi by four wickets.

EMB vs SHA Match Details

The 13th match of the Emirates D20 will be played on Dec 17 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs SHA, Emirates D20, Match 13

Date and Time: 17 December 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

EMB vs SHA Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of the five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 160

Average second-innings score: 140

EMB vs SHA Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Emirates Blues: L-L-L

Sharjah: W-W-L

EMB vs SHA probable playing 11s for today’s match

EMB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

EMB Probable Playing 11

Vritiya Aravind, Ashwant Valthapa, Alishan Sharafu, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Zawar Farid, Vishnu Sukumaran, CP Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Rahul Bhatia.

SHA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SHA Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah, Usman Khan, Aayan Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafiz Almas, Harsh Desai, Karnal Zahid.

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vritiya Aravind (4 matches, 145 runs, Strike Rate: 112.40)

Vritiya is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 112.40 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Alishan Sharafu (4 match, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 163.86)

Alishan batted superbly in the tournament so far, scoring 136 runs at a strike rate of 163.86 for Emirates Blues. He is expected to deliver another big innings in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammad Nadeem (3 matches, 141 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 160.23 and Economy Rate: 6.55)

Nadeem is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both bat and ball. He has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.55, while also scoring 141 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Hazrat Luqman (3 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.58)

Luqman can provide regular breakthroughs for Sharjah with his lethal bowling. He has picked up 10 wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 8.58.

EMB vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Nadeem is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has picked up four wickets while scoring 141 runs in three matches.

Usman Khan

Usman is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He scored ten runs in the last match at a strike rate of 76.92.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EMB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem: 4 wickets and 141 runs in 3 matches

Vritiya Aravind: 145 runs in 4 matches

Alishan Sharafu: 136 runs in 4 matches

Mohammed Faraazuddin: 44 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Hazrat Luqman: 19 runs and 10 wickets in 3 matches

EMB vs SHA match expert tips

Mohammad Nadeem could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind, Khalid Shah.

Batters: Mohammed Faraazuddin, Usman Khan, Alishan Sharafu.

All-rounders: Adeel Malik-l, Mohammad Nadeem, CP Rizwan.

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Hazrat Luqman.

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmed, Vritiya Aravind.

Batters: Mohammed Faraazuddin, Usman Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Yasir Kaleem.

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Mohammad Nadeem.

Bowlers: Karnal Zahid, Sanchit Sharma, Hazrat Luqman.

