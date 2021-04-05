EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - April 5th, 2021

The second semi-final of the Emirates D10 League will see Sharjah take on Emirates Blue at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sharjah have been one of the better sides in the Emirates D10 League with seven wins in 10 games. Riding on the exploits of national team players Kashif Daud and Vriitya Aravind, Sharjah are well on course for a successful campaign. Adding the experience of Rohan Mustafa only sweetens the deal for Sharjah.

Emirates Blue aren't pushovers by any means. They qualified for the Emirates D10 League semi-finals with six wins in 10 games and will be looking to go a step further to sustain their championship aspirations. The likes of Mohd Boota and Laxman Manjrekar will be key for them. Although they will start as underdogs, another entertaining game of cricket beckons on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Emirates Blues

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed, Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Farazuddin, Omid Rahman, Muhammaed Ismail, Matiullah Khan

Sharjah

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind

Predicted Playing XIs

Emirates Blues

M Boota, CP Rizwan, L Manjrekar, V Sukumaran, W Ahmed, M Azhar, S Rao, A Lakra, A Raja, M Khan and M Farazuddin

Sharjah

V Aravind, R Shahzad, K Shah, K Daud, B Sayed, U Rehman, U Ali, F Ahmad, R Mustafa, J Siddique and H ur Rehman

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blues vs Sharjah, 2nd Semi-Final

Date & Time: 5th April 2021, at 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons with there being little margin for error for the bowlers. The pitch has offered some help off late to the bowlers, which should make for an even contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Although both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, the conditions shouldn't change much during the game.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EMB vs SHA)

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Tips - Emirates D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Boota, V Aravind, CP Rizwan, V Sukumaran, F Ahmad, R Mustafa, U Ali, K Daud, J Siddique, Matiullah and S Rao

Captain: K Daud. Vice-captain: V Aravind

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Boota, V Aravind, CP Rizwan, V Sukumaran, F Ahmad, R Mustafa, A Raja, K Daud, J Siddique, U Rehman and S Rao

Captain: V Aravind. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan