EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - March 29th, 2021

Match 14 of the Emirates D10 League 2021 has Sharjah taking on ECB Blues at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sharjah has been the team to beat in the competition, with four wins in four games. Riding on the fortunes of Vriitya Aravind and Rohan Mustafa, Sharjah is well on course for a top-two finish and possibly a championship-winning season as well.

However, the ECB Blues are also in decent form with three wins in four games. They have a solid batting unit led by CP Rizwan and Mohammad Boota. Adding in captain Waheed Ahmed's skill-set makes the contest more interesting.

Although both teams are fairly matched on paper, Sharjah will hold the upper hand going by recent form. However, the ECB Blues will be looking to hand their opponents their first loss of the season as they eye the top spot in the points table of the Emirates D10 League 2021.

Squads to choose from

Emirates Blues

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed, Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sabir Rao, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Farazuddin, Omid Rahman, Muhammaed Ismail, Matiullah Khan

Sharjah

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind

Predicted Playing 11

Emirates Blues

M Boota, CP Rizwan, L Manjrekar, L Sukumaran, W Ahmed, M Azhar, S Rao, A Lakra, A Raja, M Khan and M Farazuddin

Sharjah

V Aravind, A Sharma, K Shah, K Daud, B Sayed, A Khan, U Ali, F Ahmad, R Mustafa, J Siddique and R Mani

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blues vs Sharjah, Match 14

Date: 29th March 2021, at 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons with there being little margin for error for the bowlers, who will have to be clever with their lines and lengths. The dimensions of the ground will only make things harder for the bowlers and the batsmen will target the square boundaries, with 100 being the bare minimum at this venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, although the conditions shouldn't change much during the game.

