EME vs PEA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - March 28th, 2021

Team Emerald will take on Team Pearl in a KCA Pink T20 Challengers fixture on Sunday.

Team Pearl started their KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign on a positive note, beating Team Amber in a tightly-contested match. After Team Amber scored 106 runs, Team Pearl chased down the target on the penultimate ball, winning the contest by four wickets.

Team Ember are yet to play a match in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers. They have a well-balanced squad and would like to start their campaign with a win.

Squads to choose from:

Team Emerald

Biby Sebastin, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Steffi Stanly, Minnu Mani (C), Vaishna MP (WK), Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Jipsa Joseph, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Manasvi Potti, Nithya Loordh, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M, Maria George, Jisna Joseph, Akhila P, Sourabhya P, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Emerald

Sabu Malavika, Mani Minnu, Potti Manasvi, Hari Devisree, M P Vaishna, Ganesh Divya, Fatim Feba, Stanly Steffi, Amit Unni Sarswathi, Loordh Nithya, Sebastin Biby

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M

Match Details

Match: Team Emerald vs Team Pearl

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alapuzzha

Date and Time: 28th March, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground favors the batters, with teams regularly scoring in excess of 100 runs. The track is better suited to spinners than pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 95.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EME vs PEA)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M P Vaishna, Sukumar Sooya, P Bhadra, Shibu Aleena, Sabu Malavika, James Keerthi, B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu, Nandana, Loordh Nithya, A U Saraswathi

Captain: James Keerthi. Vice-Captain: Mani Minnu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M P Vaishna, Sukumar Sooya, P Bhadra, Shibu Aleena, James Keerthi, B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu, Nandana, Loordh Nithya, A U Saraswathi, C V Anushka

Captain: Shibu Aleena. Vice-Captain: B Sauparnika