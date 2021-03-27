EME vs PEA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - March 28th, 2021

Team Emerald will take on Team Pearl in a KCA Pink T20 Challengers fixture on Sunday.
Team Pearl started their KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign on a positive note, beating Team Amber in a tightly-contested match. After Team Amber scored 106 runs, Team Pearl chased down the target on the penultimate ball, winning the contest by four wickets.
Team Ember are yet to play a match in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers. They have a well-balanced squad and would like to start their campaign with a win.
Squads to choose from:
Team Emerald
Biby Sebastin, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Steffi Stanly, Minnu Mani (C), Vaishna MP (WK), Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Jipsa Joseph, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Manasvi Potti, Nithya Loordh, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu
Team Pearl
Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M, Maria George, Jisna Joseph, Akhila P, Sourabhya P, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon
Predicted Playing XIs
Team Emerald
Sabu Malavika, Mani Minnu, Potti Manasvi, Hari Devisree, M P Vaishna, Ganesh Divya, Fatim Feba, Stanly Steffi, Amit Unni Sarswathi, Loordh Nithya, Sebastin Biby
Team Pearl
Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M
Match Details
Match: Team Emerald vs Team Pearl
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alapuzzha
Date and Time: 28th March, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground favors the batters, with teams regularly scoring in excess of 100 runs. The track is better suited to spinners than pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 95.
KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EME vs PEA)EME vs PEA Dream11 Tips - KCA Pink T20 Challengers
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M P Vaishna, Sukumar Sooya, P Bhadra, Shibu Aleena, Sabu Malavika, James Keerthi, B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu, Nandana, Loordh Nithya, A U Saraswathi
Captain: James Keerthi. Vice-Captain: Mani Minnu
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M P Vaishna, Sukumar Sooya, P Bhadra, Shibu Aleena, James Keerthi, B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu, Nandana, Loordh Nithya, A U Saraswathi, C V Anushka
Captain: Shibu Aleena. Vice-Captain: B Sauparnika