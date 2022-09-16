EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 will be played on Friday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha between Team Emerald (EME) and Team Pearl (PEA). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction for today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 game.

Team Emerald have had a fantastic season so far, winning three of their four games to rank second in the points table. Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Nandana C K, and Akshaya Sadanandan spearhead their bowling attack.

Team Pearl, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-run victory over Team Amber, thanks to outstanding performances from Minnu Mani and Malavika Sabu.

Given their superior bowling unit, they will start as clear favorites. They are on a three-game winning streak, which they hope to extend to four in the upcoming match.

EME vs PEA, Match Details

The 14th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Emerald and Team Pearl will be played on September 16 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EME vs PEA, Match 14, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 16, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

EME vs PEA, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground has slowed down, as seen in the previous two matches. The ball could have gripped a little more as the match progressed, with spinners being crucial in the middle overs.

Fans can expect a close battle between the bat and the ball since there hasn't been a clear trend here. A total of around 100 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 99

Average 2nd innings score: 98

EME vs PEA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Emerald: WLWWW

Team Pearl: WWWLW

EME vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Emerald injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Emerald Probable Playing XI :

Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Abina M (wk), Drisya I V, Najla Noushad, Anaswara Santosh, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nandana C K, Nandini PT, Nithya Loordh, Soniya Babu

Team Pearl injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Pearl Probable Playing XI :

Minnu Mani (c), Alka A Suresh, Vaishna M P (wk), Malavika Sabu, Aleena M P, Arya Baby, Aleena Shibu, Soorya Sukumar, Ragi Mohan, Sneha K R, Vinaya Surendran

EME vs PEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

M P Vaishna (68 runs in 5 matches, Average: 22.66)

The right-handed batter is an aggressive player who can contribute crucial runs to her team. She is also useful behind the stumps, making her an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Shibu Aleena (Six wickets in 5 matches, Average:11.00)

Despite being listed in the batting section, Aleena will lead Team Pearl's bowling attack in the upcoming match. She has taken six wickets at an average of 11.00 and has scored crucial runs in the lower order.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shani Sasidharan (182 runs & 9 wickets in four matches, Average: 5.55)

She is one of the top all-round players in her team who is consistent with her performances. She has amassed 182 runs at an excellent average of 60.66 and has picked up nine wickets at an average of 5.55 in four games. Sasidharan could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is a multiplier choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sukumar Soorya (Seven wickets in 5 matches; Average: 9.71)

She has performed well with the ball in the ongoing tournament. She could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up seven wickets in five games at an average of 9.71.

EME vs PEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Minnu Mani

She's had a fantastic tournament so far, picking up a couple of wickets in the middle overs and making good use of her googly and experience. Mani is a key pick and player in the game once again. She has scalped seven wickets at an average of 9.57 and has scored 126 runs in five games.

Akshaya Ponnukuttan

She is a key player in the Emerald lineup who has looked impressive against both pacers and spinners and has easily collected runs. She has scored 101 runs at an average of 33.66 and is an excellent choice for vice captain.

5 must-picks with player stats for EME vs PEA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Malavika Sabu 120 runs in 5 matches Aleena Shibu Six wickets in 5 matches Anaswara Santosh Four wickets in 3 matches Ragi Mohan Three wickets in 3 matches Vinaya Surendran Three wickets in 5 matches

EME vs PEA match expert tips 14th match

Najla Noushad has so far looked impressive with the ball, picking up five wickets at an average of 14.40 in four games. She's also proven her worth on the field, making her a multiplier pick for today's game.

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 14th match, Head To Head League

EME vs PEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M P Vaishna

Batters: Aleena Shibu, Malavika Sabu, Ragi Mohan

All-Rounders: Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Nandana C K, Mani Minnu

Bowlers: Soorya Sukumar, Najla Noushad, Anaswara Santosh

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 14th match, Grand League

EME vs PEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: M P Vaishna

Batters: Aleena Shibu, Malavika Sabu, Ragi Mohan

All-Rounders: Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Mani Minnu

Bowlers: Soorya Sukumar, Najla Noushad, Anaswara Santosh, Vinaya Surendran

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far